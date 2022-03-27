Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
5 Norwich food and drink openings to look forward to this spring

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:00 AM March 27, 2022
Harry's Soul Train moving into Fat Percy pub on Adelaide Street, Norwich. Donna Newby, Marc Ward and Will Keatley.

Harry's Soul Train owners Marc Ward and Donna Newby (left) are opening Harry's Soul Station at The Fat Percy in Norwich, which is owned by Will Keatley (pictured) and dad Colin. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

From a vegan butcher shop to a street food van expanding into a pub, there are plenty of new openings to look forward to in Norwich. 

Jackfruit tacos made by the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company.

Jackfruit tacos made by the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company. - Credit: Crazy Pineapple Catering Company

1. The Little Vegan Butchers 

A vegan butcher shop is set to open soon at Alexander House in Rose Lane and it will offer homemade burgers, sausages and shawarma which are all plant-based.

It will be run by couple Clare and Scott Heapy who have operated the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company since 2016.

Main: Ribeye steak 280g served with thick cut chips, rocket salad, sea salt, garlic butter, and pepp

Prime serves steaks on hot rocks with sides. - Credit: Archant

2. Prime 

Prime has a legion of fans across the city and beyond for its delicious steaks served on hot rocks.

It is relocating from above The Edith Cavell pub in Tombland to St Giles Street and it will double in size.

While there is no opening date set, it has just launched a mailing list for its exclusive launch. 

Curious Directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for 2022. 

Curious Directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for 2022. - Credit: Natalie Songer

3. Botanical Garden Bar 

Theatre company Curious Directive is based in St Simon and St Jude Church in Elm Hill and launched Botanical Garden Bar in response to the pandemic in its relaxing outdoor space.

It will reopen for the 2022 season on May 19 and until June 4 on select dates you will be able to enjoy a pizza, drink and ticket to play Spindrift for £20.

Tacos and sides from Harry's Soul Train.

Tacos and sides from Harry's Soul Train. - Credit: Archant

4. Harry's Soul Station 

Donna Newby and Marc Ward are opening Harry's Soul Station at The Fat Percy pub site in Adelaide Street after the success of the street food van Harry's Soul Train.

The menu will include tacos, chicken wings, gourmet burgers, steaks and rice bowls and there will also be a deli selling local produce. 

In the daytime it will be a café bistro, offering breakfasts, sandwiches, paninis and coffees.

Gemma Wade, owner of The Chocolate Bar Baker, is launching a liquid chocolate bar in a converted horsebox.

Gemma Wade, owner of The Chocolate Bar Baker, is launching a liquid chocolate bar in a converted horsebox with husband Chris. - Credit: Supplied

5. Liquid Chocolate Bar 

On the outskirts of Norwich in Sprowston, Gemma Wade creates handmade nostalgic chocolate bars and posts them across the UK.

She is taking her business, called The Chocolate Bar Baker, up a gear and is launching the Liquid Chocolate Bar in a converted horsebox which will offer desserts topped with melted chocolate. 

