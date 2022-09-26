Tuck into cheese and chocolate fondues at a Norwich pub this autumn

A chocolate fondue from William and Florence in Norwich. - Credit: William and Florence

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, enjoy a delicious fondue with plenty of things to dip in it at a city pub.

The William and Florence in Unthank Road offers a chocolate or cheese fondue for two people all year round - but they are particularly popular over autumn and winter.

The chocolate fondue costs £16 and comes with marshmallows, a selection of berries, waffle pieces and brownie bites.

The cheese fondue from William and Florence. - Credit: William and Florence

The other comes with three melted cheeses served alongside cured meat, cornichons, warm new potatoes and warm bread for £20.

It is available from 12noon until 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 12noon until 9pm Friday and Saturday.

Jessie Richards, one of the managers, said: "They are popular all year round and everyone loves them, but especially as a winter warmer.

Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

"As soon as someone sees someone else having it they want one."

The William and Florence is owned by local husband-and-wife team Nick & Briony De'Ath, who recently opened The Warwick Arms nearby at the former home of Warwick Street Social.