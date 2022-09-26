Tuck into cheese and chocolate fondues at a Norwich pub this autumn
- Credit: William and Florence
Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, enjoy a delicious fondue with plenty of things to dip in it at a city pub.
The William and Florence in Unthank Road offers a chocolate or cheese fondue for two people all year round - but they are particularly popular over autumn and winter.
The chocolate fondue costs £16 and comes with marshmallows, a selection of berries, waffle pieces and brownie bites.
The other comes with three melted cheeses served alongside cured meat, cornichons, warm new potatoes and warm bread for £20.
It is available from 12noon until 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 12noon until 9pm Friday and Saturday.
Jessie Richards, one of the managers, said: "They are popular all year round and everyone loves them, but especially as a winter warmer.
"As soon as someone sees someone else having it they want one."
The William and Florence is owned by local husband-and-wife team Nick & Briony De'Ath, who recently opened The Warwick Arms nearby at the former home of Warwick Street Social.