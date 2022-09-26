Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Tuck into cheese and chocolate fondues at a Norwich pub this autumn

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:56 AM September 26, 2022
A chocolate fondue from William and Florence in Norwich. 

A chocolate fondue from William and Florence in Norwich.

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, enjoy a delicious fondue with plenty of things to dip in it at a city pub.

The William and Florence in Unthank Road offers a chocolate or cheese fondue for two people all year round - but they are particularly popular over autumn and winter. 

The chocolate fondue costs £16 and comes with marshmallows, a selection of berries, waffle pieces and brownie bites.

The cheese fondue from William and Florence. 

The cheese fondue from William and Florence.

The other comes with three melted cheeses served alongside cured meat, cornichons, warm new potatoes and warm bread for £20. 

It is available from 12noon until 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 12noon until 9pm Friday and Saturday. 

Jessie Richards, one of the managers, said: "They are popular all year round and everyone loves them, but especially as a winter warmer. 

Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. 

Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road.

"As soon as someone sees someone else having it they want one." 

The William and Florence is owned by local husband-and-wife team Nick & Briony De'Ath, who recently opened The Warwick Arms nearby at the former home of Warwick Street Social. 

