5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich

There are few things better than a hot roast dinner on a cold day.

From a host of meats to crispy roast potatoes or a fluffy Yorkshire pudding - everyone has a favourite part.

Here are some of the most affordable places you can enjoy a roast dinner in and around Norwich.

1. Castle Carvery

Where: Clocktower, 26 Jarrold Way, Bowthorpe, NR5 9JD/Racecourse, Salhouse Road, Sprowston, NR13 6LA

When: Monday to Sunday, Noon-9pm

Price: Monday to Saturday from £10.45, Sunday and bank holidays from £12.95

The Clocktower in Bowthorpe and the Racecourse in Sprowston are firm favourites of those looking to indulge.

Castle Carvery offers a generous selection of meats alongside locally sourced, freshly prepared vegetables, potatoes and homemade Yorkshire puddings.

Both restaurants offer FunFort children's play areas to keep little ones entertained.

2. Copper Beech

The Copper Beech in Norwich - Credit: The Copper Beech

Where: Alex Moorhouse Way, Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0JT

When: Monday to Sunday, Noon-8pm

Price: Monday to Saturday regular plates from £8.75, Sunday and bank holidays from £10.75

The Copper Beech offers the choice between a small or regular plate and hungrier customers can even upgrade to a large meal for £2.

The pub is full of variety and its roast consists of succulent slow-cooked meats, or a vegetarian option, served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding.

The pub is also child-friendly and offers a full menu with a large variety of dishes.

3. The Town House

Where: Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0EF

When: Monday to Sunday, Noon-9pm

Price: Traditional carvery Monday to Saturday from £7.49, Sunday from £11.49

From freshly carved, slow-cooked meats to unlimited vegetables, potatoes, sauces and gravy, the Town House, which is run by Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery, is a popular choice.

Visitors can choose to go large for less than £2, which means extra meat, a pork sausage and an extra Yorkshire pudding, or add three pigs in blankets for 99p.

4. Oaks Brewers Fayre

Where: Holt Road, Norwich, NR6 6JA

When: Sunday from Noon

Price: £10.49

Oaks Brewers Fayre offers a choice of beef, turkey and gammon, but customers who are very hungry can choose all three.

Visitors have the option of upgrading for £1 which means more meat and pigs in blankets.

There are also vegan alternatives and a meatless plant-based option too.

5. Urban Munch

Urban Munch Picture: @laurenlythego - Credit: Archant

Where: 1 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3PY

When: Monday to Saturday, 9.45am-3pm

Price: Various (£6.50 chicken dinner, £5 mini dinner)

A meat heaven, there is something for everyone in the city centre at Urban Munch.

The shop offers generous portions and plenty of gravy, with options such as hog roast or chicken dinner.

Although a primarily takeaway service, given its location there are many benches or spots to perch and enjoy your food.