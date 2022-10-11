5 of the best bars in Norwich according to readers
Although not on the same scale as other city nightlife locations like London or Newcastle, there are still a number of options to choose from if planning a night out in Norwich.
We recently asked our readers for their opinions on what the best bar in Norwich was.
Following feedback, here's our reader's favourite bars in the city.
1. Be At One
Where: Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF
One of the most popular suggestions from readers, Be At One is considered a great place to get together with friends and enjoy a drink.
With more than 100 different types of cocktails to choose from and a number of different Happy Hour options, Be At One is a firm favourite among city folk looking to let their hair down.
The bar also has a five star rating on Tripadvisor and was praised by some reviewers for "fantastic cocktails and a great service".
2. The Wildman
Where: Bedford Street, Norwich, NR2 1AG
Next up is The Wildman which is described as a "haven of escapism".
Located in the Norwich Lanes, the bar offers a relaxing place to enjoy a cocktail, wine or a coffee.
Offering soul music to see visitors to the end of the night, the botanical retreat provides the city with something different.
3. CopaCubana
Where: Upper King Street, Norwich, NR3 1RB
Locals can enjoy a taste of Brazil and Cuba at the CopaCubana in Norwich.
The vibrant bar used Covid lockdowns as an opportunity to transform the business and launched a new dining area.
CopaCubana is rated highly on Tripadvisor and was praised by reviewers for offering "great food" and "delicious cocktails".
4. Gonzo's Tea Room
Where: London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JT
Offering coffee and cakes by day, and turning into a bar and lounge in the evening, Gonzo's Tea Room has become a popular destination for city-goers on a night out.
With a range of cocktail options to choose from, Gonzo's is seen by many as a unique spot that can turn into a café, restaurant, lounge and nightclub at will.
5. Bond No.28
Where: Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RE
Located in Tombland, Bond No.28 is a luxurious cocktail and tapas bar which offers a spacious garden.
The bar boasts the best, most premium spirits to use for the highest quality cocktails and drinks.
Bond's building is described as Neo-Georgian with a contemporary twist.