5 Food businesses coming to Norwich this year
- Credit: Archant/Burger King
Norwich's food scene keeps on getting better and better and in future months there will be a number of new places to visit.
From a new Turkish restaurant to a vegan butcher shop, here are five new food businesses coming to the city this year.
1. New Turkish restaurant coming to Dereham Road
A new Turkish restaurant could soon be heading to Norwich if given planning approval.
The restaurant will replace Olive Pizzeria, which currently occupies the site.
It will open from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday as well as opening on bank holidays and will employ seven full-time and two part-time employees if approved.
2. Burger King in the city centre
Plans for a new Burger King restaurant in the city centre were approved in December last year.
The fast-food burger joint is set to open in Brigg Street after permission for the “change of use of ground and basement floor levels from retail to hot food takeaway” was granted by Norwich City Council.
Burger King said the new restaurant will generate 26 jobs and it is hoped it will help drive footfall to the shopping area.
3. Vegan Butcher in Rose Lane
A first of its kind for Norwich, a vegan butchers is set to open in Alexander House by the end of March.
The shop will offer meat-free burgers, sausages, shawarma and much more, which will all be homemade using their own recipes.
It will also sell its own sauces and dips and a variety of dining boxes, ranging from breakfast to barbecues.
The Little Vegan Butcher will be run by couple Clare and Scott Heapy, from Norwich, who have run the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company since 2016.
4. Namaste India returning to the city
One of Norwich's most-loved restaurants, Namaste India, is to return to the city centre after the Opie Street location closed in 2020.
The restaurant will move into Revado Hotel in Stracey Road on March 19, replacing Revado's Kitchen.
The opening coincides with Namaste's 10th year in the city and customers at the restaurant over the weekend will be offered all they can eat for £10.
There will also be Bollywood dancing classes, Henna body painting and live music.
5. Greggs to open huge new store in city centre
Bakery chain Greggs could be about to open one of its biggest stores in the country in Norwich just metres away from a current store.
The company submitted plans to move into the vacant former Game store in the Back of the Inns on the corner of White Lion Street.
Greggs said the firm couldn't confirm anything just yet - but added the company would share information on a potential new store "in due course".