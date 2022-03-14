Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
5 Food businesses coming to Norwich this year

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:54 PM March 14, 2022
5 food businesses coming to Norwich in 2022

Old favourites and some new food business ventures will soon be coming to Norwich 2022 - Credit: Archant/Burger King

Norwich's food scene keeps on getting better and better and in future months there will be a number of new places to visit.

From a new Turkish restaurant to a vegan butcher shop, here are five new food businesses coming to the city this year.

Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road in Norwich which is set to become a Turkish restaurant and bar.

Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road in Norwich which is set to become a Turkish restaurant and bar. - Credit: Google Maps

1. New Turkish restaurant coming to Dereham Road

A new Turkish restaurant could soon be heading to Norwich if given planning approval.

The restaurant will replace Olive Pizzeria, which currently occupies the site.

It will open from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday as well as opening on bank holidays and will employ seven full-time and two part-time employees if approved.

The opening of a new Burger King restaurant could regenerate 26 jobs in Norwich.  

The opening of a new Burger King restaurant could regenerate 26 jobs in Norwich. - Credit: Burger King

2. Burger King in the city centre

Plans for a new Burger King restaurant in the city centre were approved in December last year.

The fast-food burger joint is set to open in Brigg Street after permission for the “change of use of ground and basement floor levels from retail to hot food takeaway” was granted by Norwich City Council.

Plans for a new Burger King restaurant on Brigg Street in Norwich have been revealed.

Plans for a new Burger King restaurant on Brigg Street in Norwich have been revealed. - Credit: Google Maps

Burger King said the new restaurant will generate 26 jobs and it is hoped it will help drive footfall to the shopping area.

Jackfruit tacos made by the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company.

Jackfruit tacos made by the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company. - Credit: Crazy Pineapple Catering Company

3. Vegan Butcher in Rose Lane

A first of its kind for Norwich, a vegan butchers is set to open in Alexander House by the end of March.

The shop will offer meat-free burgers, sausages, shawarma and much more, which will all be homemade using their own recipes.

It will also sell its own sauces and dips and a variety of dining boxes, ranging from breakfast to barbecues. 

The Little Vegan Butcher will be run by couple Clare and Scott Heapy, from Norwich, who have run the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company since 2016.

Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

4. Namaste India returning to the city

One of Norwich's most-loved restaurants, Namaste India, is to return to the city centre after the Opie Street location closed in 2020.

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

The restaurant will move into Revado Hotel in Stracey Road on March 19, replacing Revado's Kitchen.

The opening coincides with Namaste's 10th year in the city and customers at the restaurant over the weekend will be offered all they can eat for £10.

There will also be Bollywood dancing classes, Henna body painting and live music.

Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs has submitted plans for the empty former Game store in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

5. Greggs to open huge new store in city centre

Bakery chain Greggs could be about to open one of its biggest stores in the country in Norwich just metres away from a current store.

Greggs in Norwich

The existing Greggs store opposite the planned new site in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The company submitted plans to move into the vacant former Game store in the Back of the Inns on the corner of White Lion Street.

Greggs Norfolk

It's what we all have known for so long: Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes are always in demand. - Credit: Greggs

Greggs said the firm couldn't confirm anything just yet - but added the company would share information on a potential new store "in due course".


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
