5 cosy cafés in Norwich that are highly rated on Tripadvisor

Carberrys cafe in Wensum Street. Pictured is owner Louise Hanrahan and manager Sophie Doleyn, with resident golden retriever called Toby. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

As the weather gets colder and the nights get darker, many people love curling up with a hot drink to keep warm.

Fortunately, Norwich is full of cosy cafés each offering a great selection of choices to suit all tastebuds.

From specialty coffees to delicious hot chocolates, here are five options to choose from which are rated highly on Tripadvisor.





1. No 33 Café

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Where: 31, 33 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1DP

Having joined the city's vibrant café scene in 2006, No33 Cafe prides itself in delivering great coffee to customers.

The shop delivers freshly prepared food and provides a relaxing place to unwind and take shelter from the weather.





2. Carberrys

Carberrys cafe in Wensum Street, Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Where: 18 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY

Having opened in 2016, Carberrys is renowned as "The Café with the Dog" due to popular resident golden retriever Toby that is always keen to make new friends.

Located a stone's throw from Norwich Cathedral, the café recently reopened its courtyard for customers to enjoy the sunshine.

Carberrys delivers customers homemade lunches, tasty cakes as well as a large offering of loose leaf and specialty teas which makes it a city favourite.





3. Marmalades

Marmalades cafe in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Archant

Where: 18-19 The Royal Arcade, Norwich, NR2 1NQ

Based in the historic Royal Arcade, Marmalades has been serving the city since 1999.

The café offers a relaxing setting to enjoy a selection of quality filter and espresso based coffees, teas, hot chocolates and milkshakes.





4. The Street Café

The Street Café offers a renowned breakfast - Credit: Archant

Where: 147 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1NF

Having been serving the city for more than 25 years, The Street Café is highly regarded for delivering a great breakfast.

The café is a firm favourite on Tripadvisor with one reviewer claiming it to be "the best local breakfast ever".

With a host of coffee choices to choose from, The Street Café also offers luxury hot chocolates which can be plain, chocolate orange, Kinder Bueno or mint chocolate.





5. Alchemista Coffee Potions

Alchemista Coffee Potions is a great place to unwind and enjoy a coffee - Credit: Archant

Where: 4 St Gregory's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1ER

With a passion for great coffee, Alchemista offers a great spot to watch busy city goers pass by.

The shop has a number of specialty coffees to pick from and provides a homely backdrop to unwind.