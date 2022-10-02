5 cosy cafés in Norwich that are highly rated on Tripadvisor
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
As the weather gets colder and the nights get darker, many people love curling up with a hot drink to keep warm.
Fortunately, Norwich is full of cosy cafés each offering a great selection of choices to suit all tastebuds.
From specialty coffees to delicious hot chocolates, here are five options to choose from which are rated highly on Tripadvisor.
1. No 33 Café
Where: 31, 33 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1DP
Having joined the city's vibrant café scene in 2006, No33 Cafe prides itself in delivering great coffee to customers.
The shop delivers freshly prepared food and provides a relaxing place to unwind and take shelter from the weather.
Most Read
- 1 'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29
- 2 Historic bar in city forced to permanently close
- 3 Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch
- 4 'Now that's a disgrace' - Hundreds attend city march
- 5 Blood stains left on memorial bench after churchyard stabbing
- 6 CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks
- 7 Former snooker hall set to be converted into shops
- 8 Busy city centre road to close for five days
- 9 Campaign calls for 40mph limit on A140 stretch near Norwich
- 10 Dozens of homes without power in Norwich after electrical fire
2. Carberrys
Where: 18 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY
Having opened in 2016, Carberrys is renowned as "The Café with the Dog" due to popular resident golden retriever Toby that is always keen to make new friends.
Located a stone's throw from Norwich Cathedral, the café recently reopened its courtyard for customers to enjoy the sunshine.
Carberrys delivers customers homemade lunches, tasty cakes as well as a large offering of loose leaf and specialty teas which makes it a city favourite.
3. Marmalades
Where: 18-19 The Royal Arcade, Norwich, NR2 1NQ
Based in the historic Royal Arcade, Marmalades has been serving the city since 1999.
The café offers a relaxing setting to enjoy a selection of quality filter and espresso based coffees, teas, hot chocolates and milkshakes.
4. The Street Café
Where: 147 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1NF
Having been serving the city for more than 25 years, The Street Café is highly regarded for delivering a great breakfast.
The café is a firm favourite on Tripadvisor with one reviewer claiming it to be "the best local breakfast ever".
With a host of coffee choices to choose from, The Street Café also offers luxury hot chocolates which can be plain, chocolate orange, Kinder Bueno or mint chocolate.
5. Alchemista Coffee Potions
Where: 4 St Gregory's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1ER
With a passion for great coffee, Alchemista offers a great spot to watch busy city goers pass by.
The shop has a number of specialty coffees to pick from and provides a homely backdrop to unwind.