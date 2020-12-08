Norwich chippy brings back battered sprouts and mince pies for Christmas

Published: 12:18 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 12:30 PM December 8, 2020

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Norwich Market as Lucy's Fish and Chips has brought back its battered festive food by popular demand.

On offer are deep-fried Brussels sprouts, mince pies and Christmas cake, which all cost £1, and the sweet dishes can be served with Brandy cream.

Barclay Gray, 53, who runs the stall with twin brother Kingston, said: "People kept asking when we were bringing the Christmas food back, especially the sprouts.

Battered Brussels sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

"Come and support the market and try something different."

Lucy's Chips was first founded in 1971 and the original stall is still located on the market.

Lucy's son inherited the business when she retired and Kingston and Barclay's cousin bought it ten years ago and they took over from him five years ago.

Lucy's Fish and Chips is open 10am to 5pm Monday to Wednesday, Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 7.30pm, part of Norwich Market Nights, and Sunday 11am to 4pm in Row C.



