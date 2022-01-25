News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Fireaway Pizza takeaway set for Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:12 PM January 25, 2022
Plumstead Road in Thorpe End, Norwich, where the new Fireaway takeaway will open.

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End, Norwich, where the new Fireaway Pizza takeaway could open. - Credit: Google Maps

A national pizza chain is looking to open a second takeaway in Norwich. 

Plans have been lodged with Norwich City Council which could see Fireaway Pizza open a new branch in Plumstead Road. 

The two applications are for the “change of use from retail to hot food takeaway” and to install "illuminated" signs

The plans state the proposed takeaway would be open between 11am to 4am everyday, including bank holidays.

Proposals show a large pizza oven with two long tables in the middle and four smaller tables.

If approved, the restaurant would employ seven full-time employees and sit between the EACH charity shop and Norflame Stoves.

Fireaway Pizza opened its first Norwich premises in St Benedicts Street in April 2021. 

The business was launched five years ago by Mario Aleppo in a single store in south London but the brand has now expanded across the country. 

