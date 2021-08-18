Finalists announced for Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021

Published: 7:41 PM August 18, 2021

The finalists have been revealed for the Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021, with categories including best breakfast and afternoon tea. - Credit: LarisaBlinova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

From the best breakfast to the top spots for afternoon tea, the finalists have been revealed for the Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021.

The Eat Out Norwich Instagram account was started two-and-a-half years ago by a food lover that lives in the city, who does not wish to be named, and his account now has more than 25,000 followers.

He posts photos of food and drinks from independent bars, cafés and restaurants in Norwich and across Norfolk and this is the first year the awards have run.

After receiving hundreds of nominations, the shortlist of finalists has now been announced with voting open until Sunday, September 19 and the winners will be revealed on Monday, September 27.

The Eat Out Norwich founder said: "I have wanted to do an awards for a little while anyway and over the last year we have seen a lot of businesses working a lot harder to get by.

"I really wanted to shine a light on all of that and show love to local restaurants and cafés."

Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafés are being celebrated in the first Eat Out Norwich Awards. - Credit: Rawpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Here is the full list of finalists:

Best Breakfast

The Artisan Café, Olives, Café 33, The Waffle House, The Ber Street Kitchen

Best Street Food

Feast, The Urban Eatery, Bucket List, Phat Khao, Fat Teds, Gringo's Nacho Factory

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

The Tipsy Vegan, Khushee Street Food, Falafel & Friends, The Kimchi, The Acorn Café, Namaste Village

Best Takeaway/Delivery

Oishii Street Kitchen, Eat with Ella, Take Thai, The Fat Fox Pizza Den, Dhaba at 15, Roti

Best Family-Friendly Eatery

The Crown, Reepham, Roti, Donnelli's Pizzeria, The Waffle House, Jive Kitchen, Zaks

Best Fine Dining

Benedicts, Brasserie at Barnham Broom, Roger Hickman's, The Ingham Swan, The Wildebeest, The Dial House

Best Afternoon Tea

The Ber Street Kitchen, Brasserie at Barnham Broom, The Assembly House, Little Pie Patisserie, Biddy's Tea Room, Heydon Village Tea Room

Best Pub

The Gunton Arms, Eaton Red Lion, The Black Boys Hotel, The Bucks Arms, Blickling, The Fox Steakhouse & Grill, The Crown, Reepham

More than 3,500 people have voted so far and there will also be an overall winner chosen from the winners of the categories above - vote at eatoutnorwich.com

Follow on Instagram @eat_out_norwich