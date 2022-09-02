Last chance to enjoy a pint and a pizza for £10 at secret city garden

With summer coming to a close, there is only a few days left to enjoy a pizza and a pint for £10 while sitting in a secret garden in the city.

The Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen in Tombland will be stopping in mid-September following another successful year.

The nature haven, run by award-winning theatre company Curious Directive, will be open until Saturday, September 17, but plans are in motion to bring the bar and food inside the St Simon and St Jude church.

CEO Jack Lowe said: "It has been a really good summer and we have had more people visiting.

"We managed to keep the garden looking lovely despite the heat by using water collected from our four massive water butts.

"While it is the last chance to sit outside we are working behind the scenes to bring our offerings into the church and hope to offer indoor dining by early 2023 in the run-up to next summer."

Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen is open Thursday and Friday from 5.30pm to 10.45pm and on Saturday from 12.30pm to 10.45pm.