Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Last chance to enjoy a pint and a pizza for £10 at secret city garden

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:33 PM September 2, 2022
Curious Directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for 2022.

Curious Directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for 2022. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth/Natalie Songer

With summer coming to a close, there is only a few days left to enjoy a pizza and a pint for £10 while sitting in a secret garden in the city.

The Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen in Tombland will be stopping in mid-September following another successful year.

The nature haven, run by award-winning theatre company Curious Directive, will be open until Saturday, September 17, but plans are in motion to bring the bar and food inside the St Simon and St Jude church.

CEO Jack Lowe said: "It has been a really good summer and we have had more people visiting.

"We managed to keep the garden looking lovely despite the heat by using water collected from our four massive water butts.

"While it is the last chance to sit outside we are working behind the scenes to bring our offerings into the church and hope to offer indoor dining by early 2023 in the run-up to next summer."

Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen is open Thursday and Friday from 5.30pm to 10.45pm and on Saturday from 12.30pm to 10.45pm.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Speed bump and Brian Watkins

Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Kathyrn Bryant, 65, has lived in her Cooke Close home for 15 years - before the towering Alders took over

Woman's battle to get trees chopped after 'living in darkness'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Highway Motors, North Walsham; Family garage owners, angry at the affect of Norwich Road's closure h

Complete list of city roads shutting for Car-Free Day 2022

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Seventeen suspected victims of religious persecution, found at the bottom of a Norwich well are buri

DNA evidence reveals secrets of bodies found in shopping centre digs

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon