Restaurants targeted in Christmas Day thefts reopen with new menus

Figbar and Salt have bounced back with a new menu after suffering a burglary on Christmas Day

Two city restaurants that were targeted in Christmas Day break-ins have reopened with new menus.

Figbar and Salt, sister restaurants which are next door to each other in the Lanes' St John Maddermarket, were forced to remain closed while the building was repaired and the stolen equipment was replaced.

The restaurants reopened on January 13 and have been inundated with customers since.

One of the new dishes on offer at Figbar, a restaurant that specialises in desserts

Head chef and owner Jamie Garbutt said: "We have had to turn people away because we have been so busy.

"It was a challenge to get everything ready to reopen but we have had lots of support from customers which has been really lovely."

On Christmas Day, break-ins at the restaurants caused extensive damage and left the businesses without vital equipment.

Police are still investigating the incidents, which are believed to be linked to another break-in at the Red Lion pub in Bishopgate.

"It was an emotional blow and yet another thing we have had to combat after what was a difficult year," Mr Garbutt said.

"Staff morale took a hit and it is a shock that a small independent business would be targeted like this."

The curried chickpea salad and red cabbage and apple salad that is now on the menu at Salt

Despite the setback, Mr Garbutt and the team are looking forward to the forthcoming year, starting with the launch of a new breakfast and lunch menu at Salt.

Breakfast items include the 'grilled Elvis toastie' loaded with bacon, banana and peanut butter or shakshuka, a dish of eggs poached in a rich tomato-based sauce.

The new lunch menu continues to offer its range of salads as well as options such as confit duck and cod brandade.

Figbar also has new desserts on offer as well as the return of some favourites.

Mr Garbutt added: "We are also now supplying the Terrace Cafe at the Sainsbury Centre with our range of cakes, sandwiches and pastries.

"We have also started planning for a new venture later this year so watch this space."

Figbar and Salt are currently operating with reduced hours but are hoping to be fully operational soon.