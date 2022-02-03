News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Award-winning Norwich dessert bar launches delivery service

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:10 PM February 3, 2022
Figbar and Norwich Urban Collective launch delivery service

Figbar has teamed up with Norwich Urban Collective to deliver its award-winning desserts straight to your door - Credit: Figbar

People with a sweet tooth in Norwich are in luck as award-winning desserts can now be delivered straight to their door.

Figbar, a restaurant in the Lanes' St John Maddermarket that specialises in puddings, has teamed up with delivery service Norwich Urban Collective to offer its range of sweet treats to people at home.

A new selection of dessert pots have also been launched to coincide with the collaboration.

Figbar and Norwich Urban Collective launch new delivery service

Figbar has launched a new selection of dessert pots. - Credit: Figbar

Founder and chef, Jaime Garbutt, said: “We're very excited to start this new relationship with another great local independent business, to offer daily local deliveries.

"This has always been a regular request from our customers and a service we have been eager to start.

"We plan on increasing the range soon to provide Norwich with a full range of Figbar and SALT goodies.”

Figbar launches delivery service with Norwich Urban Collective

Figbar will be expanding the range of dishes available for delivery and will soon include savoury offerings from its sister restaurant, SALT. - Credit: Figbar

The current selection of dessert posts includes a whipped sour cream cheesecake with passion fruit curd and hobnob crumble, and an espresso and chocolate mocha mousse with sour cherry jam, cracked espresso and roast cocoa nib. 

Deliveries are available Monday to Friday between 12pm and 5pm, and on Saturdays between 12pm and 7pm.

