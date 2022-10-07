Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Figbar and Salt launch dessert platters and raclette cheese dishes

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:44 PM October 7, 2022
Figbar and Salt, in the Norwich Lanes, has announced its winter dishes, with raclette cheese and dessert platters on the menu

Figbar and Salt, in the Norwich Lanes, has announced its winter dishes, with raclette cheese and dessert platters on the menu - Credit: Salt/Figbar

City restaurant Salt and its dessert-focussed sister restaurant Figbar will be bringing customers indulgence and comfort this winter with their new menus.

Norwich folk with a sweet tooth can now enjoy a taste of everything on the menu at Figbar with its new dessert platters.

Salt in St John Maddermarket, Norwich

Salt in St John Maddermarket, Norwich - Credit: Salt

And nearby Salt in the Norwich Lanes has brought back its popular raclette wheel, offering customers dishes topped with hot and melted cheese scraped on top.

Owner Jaime Garbutt, who runs the two restaurants alongside his wife Stephanie, said: "Our raclette dishes are always really popular so we had to bring it back this year.

Warm, gooey, melted raclette cheese is back on the menu at Salt in the Norwich Lanes

Warm, gooey, melted raclette cheese scraped on top of roasted potatoes, meats and veggies is back on the menu at Salt in the Norwich Lanes - Credit: Salt

"For under £30 we are offering any small plate, choice of raclette and s'mores for dessert and we also have a vegan option available.

"At Figbar, we have launched our assiette de desserts for £28- one large plate with all our desserts plated up. It is perfect for a date night for two to share or one person to indulge with."

Assiette de dessert offers customers the chance to try lots of different desserts on offer at Figbar, all on one plate

Assiette de dessert offers customers the chance to try lots of different desserts on offer at Figbar, all on one plate - Credit: Figbar

Drinks pairings are also available to go alongside the raclette menu and assiette de desserts plate.




