7 festive afternoon teas in and around Norwich to try this Christmas

A number of places in and around Norwich are offering festive afternoon teas this year. - Credit: Archant

With the weather getting colder, there are few things better than finding a warm and cosy place to enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

For those getting in the festive spirit, a number of cafes and restaurants in Norwich will be serving Christmas-themed versions of their afternoon tea menus.

Here are some places to try in the city in the run up to Christmas.

1. Harriet's Café and Tearooms

Where: 38 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1LD

When: The festive afternoon tea will be launched the last week of November and run throughout December

Price: £18.95 per person

The city centre tearoom's "quintessentially English" afternoon teas will be given a festive twist from the last week of November.

Sandwiches, scones, cakes and patisserie can be enjoyed alongside Harriet's own blends of teas and coffees.

Alcoholic drinks are also available.

Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane has a menu of more than 50 blends of tea. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

2. Biddy's Tea Room

Where: 15 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL

When: Tuesday to Saturday 12 - 4pm

Price: From £11.90 to £29.90 for a full afternoon tea for two people

Located in Norwich Lanes, Biddy's Tea Room is renowned for its scones, which has even led to its bakers travelling to Japan to sell the baked goods.

While it is not offering a specific festive afternoon tea, Biddy's will have lots of seasonal specialties on offer throughout November and December.

As an added bonus, between December 6 and December 30, a production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be performed at the venue.

Details of performance times can be found here.

The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Narnia-themed afternoon tea this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

3. Assembly House

Where: Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RQ

When: Served daily from 12pm to 3.30pm until Sunday, January 2 2022, excluding Christmas Day

Price: £23.95 for one person or £47 for two

The Assembly House will be offering its festive afternoon teas once again this year and it can be enjoyed in its private igloos or in its dining hall.

This year the igloos will be decorated with a Narnia theme and a host of festive treats and seasonal food will be served to customers.

Sandwiches, pastries and luxurious cakes can all be enjoyed as part of the afternoon tea.

4. Dunston Hall

Where: Ipswich Road, Norwich NR14 8PQ

When: Available throughout December between 2pm - 5pm

Price: £25 per guest or £10 per child aged 5 - 12

Dunston Hall is offering a "decadent" afternoon tea which includes a range of classic sandwiches and cakes such as red velvet sponge and chocolate brownie .

A spa is also available at the four-star resort, making it a good choice of destination for those looking for an afternoon of pampering.

5. Barnham Broom

Where: Honingham Road, Barnham Broom, Norwich, NR9 4DD

When: Monday November 22 - Thursday December 23

Price: £19.95 per person

The Norfolk resort will be offering an "indulgent" afternoon tea with a range of classic finger sandwiches, savouries, homemade scones and an array of cakes all served with festive flair.

The tea will be served in a comfortable and relaxed surrounding alongside a selection of loose leaf teas and fresh cafetiere coffee.

For an extra treat, you can upgrade to a glass of prosecco, champagne, or your favourite tipple.

The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland, Norwich, is offering a festive afternoon tea this year. - Credit: Just Big Smiles Photography

6. Maids Head Hotel

Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB

When: From Wednesday, November 17 through to the end of December. Monday to Saturday between 12 - 5pm and Sundays from 3 - 5pm

Price: £21 per person

The city centre hotel will be offering a festive afternoon tea at its Wine Press restaurant.

Items on the menu include mince pies, cheese sandwiches with festive chutney and Baileys chocolate orange trifle.

Loose leaf tea and coffee is served alongside and a glass of prosecco or champagne can also be added.

Green Pastures Plant Centre have recently launched a new afternoon tea menu, with everything freshly made by in-house chefs - Credit: Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop

7. Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop

Where: Mill Road, Bergh Apton, Norwich, NR15 1BQ

When: Mondays to Sundays from 2.30 - 4pm.

Price: From £18.50 per person

Green Pastures Garden Centre on the outskirts of Norwich has recently launched its afternoon tea menu.

Everything is made fresh in-house by its team and festive specials will be added to the menu.

Gluten free options are also available.