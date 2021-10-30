Owner of market stall who considered closing it relaunches with new menu

The owner of a Yorkshire pudding wrap stall that has been closed for most of the year has reopened it with a new menu.

Callum Irven, 25, from Attleborough, opened Feast on Norwich Market in December 2019 and by the start of 2020 he was selling out most days.

FEAST returns to Norwich market with a new menu. Yorkshire pudding wraps. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

But when the nation went into lockdown his income from the stall stopped overnight.

Even when he eventually reopened last summer it was a struggle with Norwich Market quiet as many people were still staying at home.

He kept things ticking by and in 2021 only opened in April and May while he focused his time on working as a joiner, which is what he trained in.

FEAST returns to Norwich market with a new menu. Mac and Cheese. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

After such a tough time due to the pandemic he considered packing it all in, but now all restrictions have lifted and the market is busy once more he has decided to give it another go.

He said: "I was thinking about closing and selling the stall to focus on joinery as it has been tough.

FEAST returns to Norwich market with a new menu. Halloumi and sweet chilli fries. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"But I just had a feeling that I might as well go for it and make an effort again and try new things to get it back to what it was before lockdown."

The menu still includes Yorkshire pudding wraps, with a choice of pulled pork, chicken or mushroom and peppers with all the trimmings.

FEAST returns to Norwich market with a new menu. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

New is a pulled pork brioche roll, served with salad, cheese, crispy onions and a choice of sauce, and macaroni cheese, which customers can add pork or chicken to.

Also recently launched is halloumi sticks, served with sweet chilli sauce, and crispy potatoes.

He said: "I wanted to expand the menu and try some new things, with some more of my personal favourites.

"It has been slowly building in sales since we relaunched on Tuesday as more people see the pictures on social media."

Mr Irven's stall is the previous home of his brother Tim's business Bun Box, which has moved elsewhere on Norwich Market and expanded.

Feast is open from Tuesday to Saturday 12pm to 3pm at stall 23.

FEAST returns to Norwich market with a new menu. Callum Irvin, owner. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant



