American diner in Norwich now offering delivery and click and collect

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:11 AM January 15, 2022
Fatso's in Norwich and Sprowston are now offering delivery and click and collect.

Fatso's in Norwich and Sprowston are now offering delivery and click and collect.

From burgers to loaded fries, you can now enjoy food and drink from Fatso's Restaurant at home.

1920s-style American diner Fatso's, run by Anglia Restaurants, has two branches at Norwich Riverside, which opened in 2019, and in Salhouse Road in Sprowston, which has been there more than 20 years.

In response to the Covid pandemic, it launched takeaways through Just Eat and click and collect at both locations last year.

With some people still uneasy about eating out it has kept many customers happy. 

The menu includes a range of burgers, hot dogs, chicken and ribs, loaded fries and thick milkshakes.

A spokesman for Fatso's said: "It is restaurant-quality food that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home and we are a local company." 

Takeaways are through Just Eat and visit fatsos.net for click and collect.

