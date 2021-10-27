Norwich restaurant wins prestigious national accolade
- Credit: Farmyard
A Norwich restaurant has earned further national acclaim from the AA Rosette Awards 2021.
Farmyard, a Michelin-listed restaurant, was among the 16 restaurants awarded a third rosette at the awards ceremony which was held on October 27.
The awards recognise restaurants achieving the highest levels of gastronomic excellence.
The St Benedicts Street eatery was praised for "finding the very best Norfolk produce and serving it in a relaxed bistro setting".
After the winners were revealed Farmyard said on its Instagram page: “This is the moment Chef Patron Andrew has been waiting for since we launched in January 2017.
“Farmyard has been awarded three rosettes with the AA. Dead proud they considered a place with no table cloths or sensible music to win such an accolade.
“Blood, sweat, tears, fears, highs, lows, and absolute team work has gone into gaining this award and the recognition means everything.”
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat
- 2 Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP
- 3 Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen
- 4 Calls for lines to be repainted at 'free-for-all' city roundabout
- 5 Four more roads in Norwich to close for resurfacing work
- 6 Teenage stabbing was 'rival gang revenge’ for YouTube videos
- 7 'We promise to leave you alone': Unusual new policy for shop
- 8 New Norwich shisha bar one of the best and cheapest spots for Turkish food
- 9 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
- 10 'Forced into the road': Safety fears over pavement parking