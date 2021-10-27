Norwich restaurant wins prestigious national accolade

Published: 12:21 PM October 27, 2021

The staff of Farmyard with their third AA rosette which Chef Patron Andrew Jones is holding. - Credit: Farmyard

A Norwich restaurant has earned further national acclaim from the AA Rosette Awards 2021.

Farmyard, a Michelin-listed restaurant, was among the 16 restaurants awarded a third rosette at the awards ceremony which was held on October 27.

The awards recognise restaurants achieving the highest levels of gastronomic excellence.

The St Benedicts Street eatery was praised for "finding the very best Norfolk produce and serving it in a relaxed bistro setting".

After the winners were revealed Farmyard said on its Instagram page: “This is the moment Chef Patron Andrew has been waiting for since we launched in January 2017.

“Farmyard has been awarded three rosettes with the AA. Dead proud they considered a place with no table cloths or sensible music to win such an accolade.

“Blood, sweat, tears, fears, highs, lows, and absolute team work has gone into gaining this award and the recognition means everything.”