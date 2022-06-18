Norwich restaurant loved by celebs overhauls menu for summer

The "lamb" and harissa flatbread and chick'n burger on the summer menu at Erpingham House in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

A Norwich vegan restaurant has shaken things up for the summer with a new menu and it has gone down a storm so far.

Erpingham House was opened by entrepreneur Loui Blake, 32, four years ago in Tombland to promote plant-based food and its benefits.

Its Instagram-friendly interior, with flower walls and an artificial tree, along with its top-notch food and cocktails have made it one of the city's top dining spots.

Loui Blake opened Erpingham House in Norwich four years ago. - Credit: Loui Blake

It has even caught the attention of celebrities, with John Travolta visiting while filming in the county earlier this year and comedian Alan Carr popped in when his tour came to Norwich Theatre Royal.

Mr Blake said: "It is testament to the fantastic work that all of the team do and how the word has spread.

"We get many people travelling long distances to eat with us and we’re so happy that people enjoy it.

Truffle arancini, miso cabbage and macaroni cheese from Erpingham House. - Credit: James Randle

"John Travolta’s family actually came back for a takeaway a few days later."

Highlights on the new summer menu, which has been six months in the making, include miso cabbage, truffle arancini, a katsu tofu noodle salad, and a chick'n burger, which Mr Blake said is "wowing" people.

Another new dish which customers can't believe doesn't contain meat is the "lamb" and harissa flatbread and the cultured blackberry and chocolate cheesecake has been a popular choice too.

Mr Blake said: "We have had an incredible response to the summer menu so far.

The pretty interior at Erpingham House, complete with an artificial tree. - Credit: James Randle

"It is always nice when people say they are finally able to eat the food that they have missed, or when they don't expect plant-based food to taste so good."

Erpingham House also offers a range of cocktails and coffees with non-dairy milk.

Cocktails from Erpingham House in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

Veganism has grown across the UK in recent years with more plant-based companies and restaurants starting up and Norwich, along with cities such as Brighton, has been at the epicentre of that.

The cultured blackberry and chocolate cheesecake from Erpingham House. - Credit: James Randle

Mr Blake added: "More people are now reducing their meat and dairy intake so it is important we remain accessible and help customers to choose things they recognise, while also developing exciting new options."