Wunderbar! Steins in the air as Epic Oktoberfest delights punters

Published: 6:00 AM October 4, 2021

With steins, oompah bands and lederhosen galore anybody stepping foot into Epic Studios on Saturday would be forgiven for thinking they had somehow taken a wrong turn and ended up in Munich.

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

The city venue was transformed into a makeshift German beer hall as Norwich Oktoberfest moved into the venue for the first time, having previously being held at Open.

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Organiser Darren Venn said: “Epic Oktoberfest could not have gone better. It was great to see so many of our loyal following who turned out in large numbers once again following our move from Open Norwich to our new home at Epic Studios”.

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

“The atmosphere was electric - in no small part due to our two hugely popular returning headline acts The Bavarian Strollers and Night Train.

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon FInlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

“Given the awful weather outside our audience clearly enjoyed the benefits of our specially created indoor Bavarian Bierkeller”.

You may also want to watch:

“Demand has been so big that we have already announced that our 2022 Epic Oktoberfest is taking place on Saturday 8th October 2022 and tickets are now on sale on the Epic Studios website."

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Epic Oktoberfest at Epic Studios in Norwich, October 2, 2021 - Credit: Simon Finlay



