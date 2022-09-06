Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Chilli and sausage eating contests coming to Norwich festival

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:18 PM September 6, 2022
Sausage and Cider Festival in Norwich

There will be two eating competitions at the Sausage and Cider Festival - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Chilli and sausage eating competitions are coming to a food and drink festival in Norwich.

The Sausage and Cider Festival will be in the city this month on its national tour.

On offer there will be a range of ciders as well as beers, prosecco, gin, wine and soft drinks. 

Food will be a variety of sausages with vegan and gluten-free options available.

The first competition will be the sausage contest. 

Competitors will have to eat a huge one-metre sausage as quickly as they can.

The second will be the chilli-eating contest.

Competitors will have six rounds of chilli to beat - from a mild guajillo chilli to a Carolina reaper, the hottest chilli in the world which requires gloves when handling.

The Sausage and Cider Festival is on Saturday, September 24, from midday to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm.

There will also be live music from DJs and tribute band, Parklife.

The event is for over-18s only and tickets are £15 for both the afternoon and evening session.

Tickets are available from the festival website.

