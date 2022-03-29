Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich venue launches Easter afternoon tea and cocktail in a chocolate egg

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:51 AM March 29, 2022
The Assembly House's Chickadee Easter Afternoon tea and a chocolate Baileys Creme Egg cocktail. 

The Assembly House's Chickadee Easter Afternoon tea and a chocolate Baileys Creme Egg cocktail. - Credit: The Assembly House

A Norwich venue has launched an adorable Easter-themed afternoon tea and there is even the option to add a chocolate egg cocktail for the adults. 

The Chickadee Easter Afternoon Tea is available at The Assembly House every day from Monday, April 4, until Monday, April 18, from midday.

Consisting of four tiers of sweet and savoury treats, there will also be the chance to buy a chocolate Baileys Creme Egg cocktail. 

The sweet treats on offer in the Chickadee Easter afternoon tea. 

The sweet treats on offer in the Chickadee Easter afternoon tea. - Credit: The Assembly House

Head of Pastry Mark Mitson and his team have created an array of cakes guaranteed to put a spring in your step. 

This includes a robin’s egg blue gateau opera topped with a Mini Egg, a chickadee lemon meringue macaron and a 'Feeling Sheepish' cupcake with salted caramel and white chocolate icing.

The Assembly House afternoon teas can be adapted to dietary requirements. 

The Assembly House afternoon teas can be adapted to dietary requirements. - Credit: The Assembly House

Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and dairy-free versions of the tea are available if pre-booked.

It costs £24.95 per person, £49.50 for two and children’s afternoon tea for under-12s is £14.95 for a smaller version - book at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk

