Man swaps ski resort for Norfolk pizza van
From the piste to pizza, a Norfolk man is enjoying a slice of success with his street food van.
Chris Ball, 33, from Sprowston, launched the East Coast Pizza Company in February 2021 having previously spent a decade as the director of restaurants in the Courchevel Ski Resort in France.
After "running out of steam" he resigned in February 2020 and returned to Norfolk where he grew up.
However, due to the pandemic he found himself in limbo and decided to start his own mobile pizza company.
He began touring Norfolk towns and villages and later pubs when they reopened and private events.
On offer is a range of woodfired pizzas with vegan options too.
Mr Ball said: "It has been pretty fantastic and I have been getting bookings every day since the New Year."
In 2022, he is looking to do more private events and would eventually like his own takeaway in Norwich.
