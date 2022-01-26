News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man swaps ski resort for Norfolk pizza van

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:28 PM January 26, 2022
Chris Ball launched East Coast Pizza Company a year ago and it has gone very well. 

Chris Ball launched East Coast Pizza Company a year ago and it has gone very well. - Credit: Supplied

From the piste to pizza, a Norfolk man is enjoying a slice of success with his street food van.

Chris Ball, 33, from Sprowston, launched the East Coast Pizza Company in February 2021 having previously spent a decade as the director of restaurants in the Courchevel Ski Resort in France.

After "running out of steam" he resigned in February 2020 and returned to Norfolk where he grew up.

A pizza going in the woodfired oven.

The East Coast Pizza Company van is available to hire for private events and also tours pubs and various towns and villages. - Credit: Supplied

However, due to the pandemic he found himself in limbo and decided to start his own mobile pizza company. 

He began touring Norfolk towns and villages and later pubs when they reopened and private events.

On offer is a range of woodfired pizzas with vegan options too. 

A Hoisin Duck pizza from East Coast Pizza Company.

A Hoisin Duck pizza from East Coast Pizza Company. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Ball said: "It has been pretty fantastic and I have been getting bookings every day since the New Year."

In 2022, he is looking to do more private events and would eventually like his own takeaway in Norwich.

Get in touch and see upcoming dates on Instagram @eastcoastpizzacompany and eastcoastpizzacompany.co.uk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
