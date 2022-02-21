Norwich café planning to open in evenings offering pizzas and alcohol

Dyrrah Coffee in Norwich is planning to offer pizzas and alcohol and to extend its opening hours. - Credit: Dyrrah Coffee

A café in the Golden Triangle is set to expand its offering with pizzas and alcohol.

Dyrrah Coffee at Earlham House Shopping Centre has submitted plans to Norwich City Council to extend its opening hours.

The family-run business, which has been there for three years, would keep the current coffee shop offering until 5pm and then offer a wider evening menu until 9pm.

There will be fresh pizza, which will also be available to takeaway, and alcoholic drinks will be served too.

The plans also include increasing the number of tables, improving the toilet facilities and accessibility and creating a better kitchen layout.

Igne Buinauskaite, owner, said: "There has been increasing feedback to say that locally there are very few options for people to go after 5pm, especially where there is an informal, friendly atmosphere.

"This helped us to make the decision to broaden our food and drink offering and increase our hours of opening."