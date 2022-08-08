Cocktail company on hunt for location to open first bar in Norwich

Amy Hargreaves and Steven Cole, owners of Globe Trotter Mobile Bars has rebranded its pre-made bottled cocktails, Doxi, and have been surprised at how quickly the business has boomed - Credit: Tim Steele

A cocktail company is on the hunt to find a location to open its first premises in the city following the success of its mobile bar and pre-mixed drinks.

The Globe Trotter Mobile Bars started offering home delivery of its concoctions in April 2020 after its events business dried up due to lockdown.

Run by couple Amy Hargreaves and Steven Cole, the Norwich-based company rebranded the business in June and the pair have been surprised at how quickly things have taken off.

Doxi Cocktails - Credit: Tim Steele

Ms Hargreaves, 29, said: "When all our events were cancelled in 2020 we decided to sell bottled cocktails for home delivery and the business grew from there.

"In June we rebranded this side of the business to Doxi Cocktails and we will be offering nationwide delivery.

"We didn't realise how successful it would be and it is growing really quickly.

The Globe Trotter mobile bar started in 2018 - Credit: Tim Steele

"It has really picked up the past two months and we are being stocked at more and more places.

"Our mobile bar business is also fully booked this summer so we are working all the time - we're just going with it at the moment."

The new website is to launch in the next two weeks and its bottled cocktails are proving a hit at its growing number of stockists which include places such as Jarrold's Store Folk, Old Hall Farm in Bungay and Oishii Street Kitchen in Norwich.

Ms Hargreaves said: "We've had really good feedback from the new cocktails, with people loving the branding and flavours.

"We have a range of classic cocktails with syrups made in-house and some with a twist like our smoked banana whisky sour.

Doxi Cocktail's smoked banana whisky sour has proved a hit with customers - Credit: Tim Steele

"Everyone who tries it loves it and it keeps selling out at shows.

"They are great for restaurants as well who want to add cocktails to the bar menu without needing to train staff."

While the pair are hard at work juggling the two businesses, there are also plans to open a permanent bar in the city.

Amy Hargreaves and Steven Cole of Doxi Cocktails - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

Ms Hargreaves added: "The dream has always been to open our own bar in Norwich and we have been hunting for the right location.

"Hopefully soon we will be able to move in somewhere in the next year or so."