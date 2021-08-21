'We are on cloud nine' - Pizza company at city pub proves a hit

Published: 10:00 AM August 21, 2021

Jeff Taylor, front, with the Dough@Deer pizza crew at the Reindeer. From left, Bonnie Clegg, Jordan Ballard, Duncan Graham, Ryan Townsend, and Kat Doonan. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A pizza company that launched earlier this year at a Norwich pub is enjoying a slice of success with hundreds of orders each week.

Dough at Deer took over the kitchen at The Reindeer pub in Dereham Road in January and started out just doing takeaways as the nation was in lockdown.

It is run by couple Jeff and Stacey Taylor, with Mr Taylor having worked in hospitality for 30 years, including at Gonzo's Tea Room in the city.

A takeaway ordered from Dough at Deer during lockdown. - Credit: James Randle

The pizzas are all made using homemade dough and as well as traditional toppings, including salami and a Margherita, there are experimental options such as a salt beef Reuben.

The takeaways proved very popular and when the pub reopened to customers in the spring, Dough at Deer's popularity grew as people could eat-in.

Dough at Deer operates out of the kitchen at The Reindeer pub in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Seven months on from the launch and Dough at Deer is now serving up to 500 pizzas a week, which includes at private events, and there are now seven full-time members of staff, along with some part-timers.

Mr Taylor, 47, said: "I love pizza and street food and came up with the idea of Dough at Deer based around bread and homemade produce.

"We like to be playful and experimental and everything is done in-house, so for our Reuben pizza we dry rub and slow roast the brisket.

Landlady Lou Wilding, second right, with the pub staff, Meilin Wong, left, Nick Sparks, and Hattie Fouldsham at the Reindeer. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We now do from 400 to 500 pizzas a week and we are on cloud nine.

"As usual, Norwich has been supportive and Louise who runs the pub has really helped with her network."

Dough at Deer is currently open from 5pm until 9pm on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for eat-in, collection or delivery at The Reindeer.

The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It is also at The Empire in Great Yarmouth on Mondays and Tuesdays from 12pm until 8pm, which recently reopened as a street food and music venue.

Speaking about future plans, Mr Taylor added: "The plan is to bring our street food to the market towns like Aylsham and Reepham and maybe on the coast."

Order through the Dough@deer app and follow on Instagram @doughatdeer