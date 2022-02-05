News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 dog friendly pubs in and around Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:30 AM February 5, 2022
Dog friendly pub. Photo credit: Lucy D Photography

Norwich is full of dog friendly pubs. - Credit: Archant

Beer and dogs. It is a combination you might not expect.

But in Norwich the two go down well with many pubs across the city welcoming dogs to their watering holes.

Here are seven pubs in and around Norwich where you can take your dog. 

1. St Andrews Brew House 

Where: 41 St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4TP

St Andrews Brewhouse in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St Andrews Brewhouse in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

St Andrews Brew House has its own microbrewery, bar and restaurant. 

The pub also offers a function room that is filled with classic board games and dogs are welcome in too.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lost city pub set to reopen within months
  2. 2 Five arrested after teenager found stabbed in Norwich
  3. 3 Riverside three-bed home overlooking Cow Tower on market for £425k
  1. 4 Community in shock as latest stabbing linked to murder
  2. 5 Publican gets green light for B&B plans
  3. 6 Grandad from Norwich with 'silly sense of humour' dies in Manchester crash
  4. 7 Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Norwich
  5. 8 No demand for flats in Norwich, home builder says
  6. 9 'Knocks your confidence' - Thugs fire rocks at windows
  7. 10 Should Prince Andrew's Road and Close have a name change?

2. The Woolpack

Where: 9 Golden Ball Street, Norwich, NR1 3EH

The Woolpack Inn, Norwich.

The Woolpack Inn, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the Greene King group, The Woolpack also allows dogs into its pub. 

Found in Golden Ball Street, the pub offers a variety of beers and holds events during the week such as quizzes and karaoke. 

3. The Cellar House

Where: 2 Eaton Street, Eaton, Norwich, NR4 7AB

Owner Victoria MacDonald at The Cellar House is hoping to offer a post office service in the pub, as

The Cellar House, located in Eaton Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The Cellar House is a family-friendly pub where are dogs are allowed in too.

The pub serves freshly cooked food seven days a week with roasts on a Sunday. 

4. The Eagle

Where: 33 Newmarket Road, Norwich, NR2 2HN

The Eagle pub in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith

The Eagle pub in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2010

The Eagle offers traditional pub food and outdoor seating.

The pub also loves dogs and advises dog walkers to drop by for a beer on their way past.

5. The Red Lion

Where: 79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA

The Red Lion in Norwich which has opened it's doors to customers once again. Picture: Danielle Boode

The Red Lion Pub in Bishopgate, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Offering a range of beers and real ales, The Red Lion provides an experience by the river.

The pub reopened in May 2021 after being closed for almost 18 months for refurbishment.

Found in Bishopgate, dogs are also very welcome at the pub.

6. The Black Horse 

Where: 50 Earlham Road Norwich, NR2 3DE

The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road, in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

With a history of more than 300 years, The Black Horse serves a range of craft beer, real ales, cocktails, bottled beers and fine wines.

The pub also welcomes canine companions to befriend its very own dog Colin.

7. Coach & Horses

Where: 82 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA

The Coach & Horses on Thorpe Road, Norwich.

The Coach & Horses in Thorpe Road, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

The pub is known for its ales, food and beer garden.

Due to its close proximity to Carrow Road, supporters of Norwich City tend to gather for a pre-match pint before a match.

The pub also encourages its customers to bring their dogs along. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Poppy Segger, Tattoo artist with daughter, Sunday at New Leaf tattoo studio.

Meet the city's secret tattooist

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Mother of one unable to pay for shopping after £100 hold for fuel didn't get released back

'£100 petrol charge meant I couldn't buy my kid's dinner'

Francis Redwood

person
Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Connor Secker who has been jailed for 37 months.

Man threatened group in Norwich pub with knife

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon