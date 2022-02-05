7 dog friendly pubs in and around Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Beer and dogs. It is a combination you might not expect.
But in Norwich the two go down well with many pubs across the city welcoming dogs to their watering holes.
Here are seven pubs in and around Norwich where you can take your dog.
1. St Andrews Brew House
Where: 41 St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4TP
St Andrews Brew House has its own microbrewery, bar and restaurant.
The pub also offers a function room that is filled with classic board games and dogs are welcome in too.
2. The Woolpack
Where: 9 Golden Ball Street, Norwich, NR1 3EH
Part of the Greene King group, The Woolpack also allows dogs into its pub.
Found in Golden Ball Street, the pub offers a variety of beers and holds events during the week such as quizzes and karaoke.
3. The Cellar House
Where: 2 Eaton Street, Eaton, Norwich, NR4 7AB
The Cellar House is a family-friendly pub where are dogs are allowed in too.
The pub serves freshly cooked food seven days a week with roasts on a Sunday.
4. The Eagle
Where: 33 Newmarket Road, Norwich, NR2 2HN
The Eagle offers traditional pub food and outdoor seating.
The pub also loves dogs and advises dog walkers to drop by for a beer on their way past.
5. The Red Lion
Where: 79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA
Offering a range of beers and real ales, The Red Lion provides an experience by the river.
The pub reopened in May 2021 after being closed for almost 18 months for refurbishment.
Found in Bishopgate, dogs are also very welcome at the pub.
6. The Black Horse
Where: 50 Earlham Road Norwich, NR2 3DE
With a history of more than 300 years, The Black Horse serves a range of craft beer, real ales, cocktails, bottled beers and fine wines.
The pub also welcomes canine companions to befriend its very own dog Colin.
7. Coach & Horses
Where: 82 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA
The pub is known for its ales, food and beer garden.
Due to its close proximity to Carrow Road, supporters of Norwich City tend to gather for a pre-match pint before a match.
The pub also encourages its customers to bring their dogs along.