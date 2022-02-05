7 dog friendly pubs in and around Norwich

Beer and dogs. It is a combination you might not expect.

But in Norwich the two go down well with many pubs across the city welcoming dogs to their watering holes.

Here are seven pubs in and around Norwich where you can take your dog.

1. St Andrews Brew House

Where: 41 St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4TP

St Andrews Brewhouse in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

St Andrews Brew House has its own microbrewery, bar and restaurant.

The pub also offers a function room that is filled with classic board games and dogs are welcome in too.

2. The Woolpack

Where: 9 Golden Ball Street, Norwich, NR1 3EH

The Woolpack Inn, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the Greene King group, The Woolpack also allows dogs into its pub.

Found in Golden Ball Street, the pub offers a variety of beers and holds events during the week such as quizzes and karaoke.

3. The Cellar House

Where: 2 Eaton Street, Eaton, Norwich, NR4 7AB

The Cellar House, located in Eaton Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The Cellar House is a family-friendly pub where are dogs are allowed in too.

The pub serves freshly cooked food seven days a week with roasts on a Sunday.

4. The Eagle

Where: 33 Newmarket Road, Norwich, NR2 2HN

The Eagle pub in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant © 2010

The Eagle offers traditional pub food and outdoor seating.

The pub also loves dogs and advises dog walkers to drop by for a beer on their way past.

5. The Red Lion

Where: 79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA

The Red Lion Pub in Bishopgate, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Offering a range of beers and real ales, The Red Lion provides an experience by the river.

The pub reopened in May 2021 after being closed for almost 18 months for refurbishment.

Found in Bishopgate, dogs are also very welcome at the pub.

6. The Black Horse

Where: 50 Earlham Road Norwich, NR2 3DE

The Black Horse pub in Earlham Road, in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

With a history of more than 300 years, The Black Horse serves a range of craft beer, real ales, cocktails, bottled beers and fine wines.

The pub also welcomes canine companions to befriend its very own dog Colin.

7. Coach & Horses

Where: 82 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA

The Coach & Horses in Thorpe Road, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

The pub is known for its ales, food and beer garden.

Due to its close proximity to Carrow Road, supporters of Norwich City tend to gather for a pre-match pint before a match.

The pub also encourages its customers to bring their dogs along.