What to eat on Norwich's dinosaur themed food trail
From Pterodactyl wings to Dino funfetti - restaurants across Norwich have whipped up prehistoric menus to tie in with a summer of dinosaurs.
Until Sunday, August 22, cafés, pubs and restaurants will be taking part in a dinosaur-themed food trail around the city.
Organised by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), all participating venues will offer a themed dish on their menu, as Norwich enjoys a summer of the Jurassic creatures, including Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral and Break's GoGoDiscover T-rex trail.
Here is just some of what's on offer.
- Sir Toby’s Beers, Norwich market
Sir Toby’s Beer will be offering Staggeringly Good’s Laba - T-Rezzed Edition New England IPA.
The soft, juicy beer is brewed using Citra and Mosaic as well as Cyro hops - a concentrated hop powder - to give it extra roar.
- Louis Marchesi, Tombland
For youngsters, the pub will be offering a Brontosaurus burger with Jurassic fries, with a soft drink and dinosaur gift bag.
For adults, there’ll be a Tyrannosaurus Tanqueray and tonic - a large Tanqueray gin, with Fever Tree tonic infused with lemon and rosemary, or a Raptor Cocktail, made up of vodka, coconut rum, Midori, blue Curacao and soda, served over crushed ice.
- Christophe’s Crepes, Davey Place and Pottergate
The restaurant will be offering a creation called the Stegosaurus Back - made with mini dutch pancakes and banana, with milk chocolate buttons, topped with Nutella, chopped hazelnuts and strawberries.
- Franks Bar, Bedford Street
There will be Pterodactyl wings - Norfolk chicken wings marinated in a lightly-spiced sauce - Stegosaurus dips - blue corn tortillas with a trio of vegetarian dips - the Velociraptor - ginger ale, orange juice and Grenadine - and the Jurassic Julep - bourbon, peach and mint.
- Salt and Figbar, St John Maddermarket
Roasted beef meatballs, marina sauce and grilled Parmesan in a home-made brioche sub roll will make up the meatball marina sub’osaurus. Figbar will be offering Dino funfetti shortbread biscuits.
- Logans, Swan Lane
Logans will have a dinosaurs specials board, including Diplodocus, thyme and garlic roasted chicken in a buffalo sauce mayonnaise, with avocado in focaccia bread, and the T-Rex, hot-sliced beef, Mexicana cheese, salsa and rocket in a baguette.
- The Waffle House, St Giles Street
The Jurassic Pot will include an erupting chocolate mousse volcano, salted caramel lava, chocolate soil, a dinosaur cookie and Dino eggs.