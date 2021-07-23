News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
What to eat on Norwich's dinosaur themed food trail

Lauren Cope

Published: 7:15 AM July 23, 2021    Updated: 8:07 AM July 23, 2021
Manager of Tofurei, Lizzie Frisby, with the dinosaur nest cake which is part of the Norwich dinosaur food trail.

Manager of Tofurei, Lizzie Frisby, with the dinosaur nest cake which is part of the Norwich dinosaur food trail. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

From Pterodactyl wings to Dino funfetti - restaurants across Norwich have whipped up prehistoric menus to tie in with a summer of dinosaurs.

Until Sunday, August 22, cafés, pubs and restaurants will be taking part in a dinosaur-themed food trail around the city.

Organised by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), all participating venues will offer a themed dish on their menu, as Norwich enjoys a summer of the Jurassic creatures, including Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral and Break's GoGoDiscover T-rex trail.

Chris Cooper from the Waffle House with the chocolate mousse dinosaur meal.

Chris Cooper from the Waffle House with the chocolate mousse dinosaur meal. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Here is just some of what's on offer.

  • Sir Toby’s Beers, Norwich market

Sir Toby’s Beer will be offering Staggeringly Good’s Laba - T-Rezzed Edition New England IPA.

The soft, juicy beer is brewed using Citra and Mosaic as well as Cyro hops - a concentrated hop powder - to give it extra roar.

Toby Westgarth, of Sir Toby's Beers.

Toby Westgarth, of Sir Toby's Beers. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

  • Louis Marchesi, Tombland

For youngsters, the pub will be offering a Brontosaurus burger with Jurassic fries, with a soft drink and dinosaur gift bag.

For adults, there’ll be a Tyrannosaurus Tanqueray and tonic - a large Tanqueray gin, with Fever Tree tonic infused with lemon and rosemary, or a Raptor Cocktail, made up of vodka, coconut rum, Midori, blue Curacao and soda, served over crushed ice.

  • Christophe’s Crepes, Davey Place and Pottergate

The restaurant will be offering a creation called the Stegosaurus Back - made with mini dutch pancakes and banana, with milk chocolate buttons, topped with Nutella, chopped hazelnuts and strawberries.

The Ivy head bartender Ajay Packard-Iveson with the dinosaur tail cocktail which is part of the Norwich dinosaur food trail

The Ivy head bartender Ajay Packard-Iveson with the dinosaur tail cocktail which is part of the Norwich dinosaur food trail. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

  • Franks Bar, Bedford Street

There will be Pterodactyl wings - Norfolk chicken wings marinated in a lightly-spiced sauce - Stegosaurus dips - blue corn tortillas with a trio of vegetarian dips - the Velociraptor - ginger ale, orange juice and Grenadine - and the Jurassic Julep - bourbon, peach and mint.

  • Salt and Figbar, St John Maddermarket

Roasted beef meatballs, marina sauce and grilled Parmesan in a home-made brioche sub roll will make up the meatball marina sub’osaurus. Figbar will be offering Dino funfetti shortbread biscuits.

  • Logans, Swan Lane

Logans will have a dinosaurs specials board, including Diplodocus, thyme and garlic roasted chicken in a buffalo sauce mayonnaise, with avocado in focaccia bread, and the T-Rex, hot-sliced beef, Mexicana cheese, salsa and rocket in a baguette.

  • The Waffle House, St Giles Street

The Jurassic Pot will include an erupting chocolate mousse volcano, salted caramel lava, chocolate soil, a dinosaur cookie and Dino eggs.

The Waffle House's dinosaur-themed dish.

The Waffle House's dinosaur-themed dish. - Credit: Ben Rogers


