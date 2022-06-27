New dessert lounge serving chocolate-filled churros to open in NR3

UEA student, Subi Jega, and her brother Gogul Jega, will soon open their business, Dessert Lounge Norwich, in Aylsham Crescent. - Credit: Subi Jega

A university student will soon be juggling her studies in-between making waffles with the opening of her very own dessert restaurant.

Subi Jega, 22, and her bother Gogul Jega, 21, have transformed the former Norwich Smokehouse in Aylsham Crescent into a haven for people who love a sweet treat.

The University of East Anglia student, who is in her second year studying pharmacy, said she hopes Dessert Lounge Norwich will give city folk "something they've never tasted before".

“We are from London originally but my family moved here about five months ago," she said. “My brother and I talked about opening our own business, specifically looking at desserts. It’s an idea we have had for a while.

“I was looking to do something alongside my degree and with help from our parents we have been able to do this together.”

The menu includes Lotus Biscoff or Oreo waffles, chocolate-filled churros, milkshakes and 24 flavours of gelato.

But the young business owners haven’t done it alone, they have also been given a helping hand from the former owner of Norwich Smokehouse Andy Davis.

And Ms Jega says they will continue serving some of his dishes, including smashed patty burgers, mac and cheese bites and hotdogs.

They will also reintroduce other savoury food options and smoked meats in the future.

"The majority of the menu is desserts," she said. “But we know a lot of people really like the food from Norwich Smokehouse so we have decided to keep some of the popular items.

“We are good friends with Andy and we wanted to continue some of what he built.

“We are really grateful for all of his help and advice. He has gone above and beyond.”

Dessert Lounge Norwich will open around the second week of July and will initially only offer a takeaway and collection service.

Ms Jega added: “It’s our first time opening a new business so I’m guessing there will be some hurdles but I think together we can do it.

“When people walk in, I just want them to feel good energy from us and love our food and hopefully we can give them something they’ve never tasted before.”