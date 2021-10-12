Watch out Delia! Bake Off judge is on her way to Carrow Road

Published: 3:00 PM October 12, 2021

For one night only Delia Smith has some Carrow Road competition when Prue Leith visits her restaurant - Credit: Archant

When it comes to celebrity chefs and Carrow Road, the only name that comes to mind is our one and only Delia Smith.

But for one night only this week, Norwich City's joint majority shareholder won't be the only person at the stadium who knows there way around a kitchen.

On Friday, Great British Bake-Off judge Prue Leith will be the guest of honour at Delia's restaurant in the Canaries stadium, with tickets still available ahead of her visit.

The baking guru, who is also known for The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules, will be taking part in a live question and answers session with Alice Piper, while guests will also get a three-course meal prepared by Delia's team based on Dame Prue's own recipes.

VIP ticket holders will also get a meet and greet with Dame Prue and the chance to get cook books signed.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets are available from canaries.co.uk for £75, £65 for NCFC season ticket holders or £95 VIP.