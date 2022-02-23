Norwich cake shop giving goodie bags to first 50 customers on opening day

The Cuppie Hut is opening a shop in Norwich, picture are its Bakewell slices. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A much-loved cake stall on Norwich Market is expanding into a shop and will sweeten up its first customers with goodie bags.

The Cuppie Hut is opening in St Giles Street this Saturday, February 26 from 10am to 4pm, with freebies for the first 50 people that make a purchase.

The goodie bags include samples of six sweet treats, plus gifts from other local businesses such as Planted and Lisa Angel.

The Cuppie Hut, which has a stall on Norwich Market, is set to open a new shop on St Giles Street. It is owned by Melanie Abel (left) and Kim Cooper. - Credit: Melanie Abel

Owners and best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper, both from Hellesdon, will still keep the market stall, which will be run by Phoebe Wallen.

Mrs Cooper said: "It is great to give other businesses a shout out and an opportunity to show their products."

On offer at both premises are cupcakes, brownies, bakewell tarts, blondies and much more, including plenty of vegan options.

The new shop will be open Tuesday to Saturday with opening times TBC - follow @the_cuppie_hut on Instagram for updates.