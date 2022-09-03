Eat around the world by visiting these 7 places in Norwich

The Kimchi, run by Junghee Park and Bong-Ha Kim, offers authentic Korean dishes to eat-in or takeaway. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

From Korean to Italian, Norwich's food scene is thriving and you can eat cuisines from around the world at these market stalls and restaurants.

Here are just some of the places in the city offering different cuisines.

Lunch in the courtyard at Yard Italian restaurant in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

1. Yard, Pottergate: Italian

This no-fuss Italian restaurant does walk-ins only and as well as indoor seating on two levels there is a sunny courtyard where you can enjoy a range of pasta dishes al fresco.

Brick Pizza owner George Colley is one of the people behind the popular eatery and there are small plates and cocktails on offer too.

Bibimbap is one of the dishes available from The Kimchi. - Credit: Archant

2. The Kimchi, Brigg Street: Korean

A warm welcome is guaranteed at this charming Korean restaurant in Brigg Street, which serves everything from fried chicken to rice dish Bibimbap.

Head chef Bong-Ha has years of experience working in restaurants in Melbourne, Seoul and London and you can eat-in or takeaway.

Namaste Carnival Summer Mela, A vegan food extravaganza. Pictures Brittany Woodmam - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

3: Namaste Village Norwich, Queens Road: Indian

This traditional Indian restaurant serves vegetarian and vegan food from different regions and it is ideal for groups with a huge dining area.

This year it started running street food carnivals with dishes from £1, so keep an eye out for upcoming events.

Sir Toby's Beers and Cocina Mia have teamed up to open a permanent dining area on Norwich Market. - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

4. Cocina Mia, Norwich Market: Chilean

Ana Bridgman runs Chilean stall Cocina Mia on Norwich Market, selling empanadas, steak sandwiches and much more.

Earlier this year she was visited by food critic Grace Dent and celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott for the filming of series Best of Britain By The Sea on More4.

Ana recently opened a permanent seating area on the market alongside Sir Toby's Beers.

A selection of the dishes available from Japanese restaurant Fire Izakaya. - Credit: Steve Adams Photography

5. Fire Izakaya, White Lion Street: Japanese

Derek and Suzanne Hardy, also behind Don Txoko in St Benedicts Street, have just opened Japanese small plates restaurant Fire Izakaya in the former home of The White Lion Café.

Most dishes are cooked over fire and the offerings include Yakitori chicken skewers and wagyu steak.

Tanya Cooper at the Coral Bay stall in Norwich Market - Credit: Owen Sennitt

6. Coral Bay, Norwich Market: Jamaican

Coral Bay is one of the city's most popular lunch spots and it offers homecooked Jamaican cuisine.

It also appeared in Best of Britain By The Sea and there is a Coral Bay restaurant by the coast in Gorleston too.

Enjoy authentic Mexican food from Jive in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

7. Jive, Exchange Street: Mexican

This authentic Mexican restaurant serves a range of tacos and burritos, with vegetarian and vegan options too, which can be washed down with a margarita.

It features vibrant décor, with a mix of high and low tables, and boasts views across the colourful market.