City bar launches new bottomless brunch menu with themed events planned
- Credit: Lucas Smith
A Norwich bar has taken its bottomless brunch up a level with a new menu, which includes a churros stack and halloumi hash.
Revolución de Cuba in Queen Street will offer the new dishes from Tuesday, September 20.
The selection also includes a vegan breakfast, Cubano Benedict, a Cuban take on a classic Eggs Benedict, and a burrito.
There will also be new bottomless drinks to try such as Cuban iced tea and San Miguel on the standard brunch, which is £35pp.
On the premium package, priced at £45pp, new drinks include Pornstar Rumtinis and Pineapple Daiquiris.
Bottomless brunch is available on weekdays from 11am to 3pm and from 11am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays with 90-minute slots.
There is also a boozeless version for £25 with some 0pc beers and mocktails.
Two special themed bottomless brunches are coming up, with an 80s drag event on Saturday, October 1, and a Rocky Horror drag Halloween one on Saturday, October 29, which are both £40pp.