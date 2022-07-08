New Norwich business to bring ice cream sandwiches across city on bike 

Couple John and Helen Magee run Crunch on a bike offering ice cream sandwiches and lollies. - Credit: Crunch

You can't beat an ice cream on a hot summer's day and a new Norwich business is taking it up a gear by offering frozen treats on a bike.

Crunch has been launched by couple John and Helen Magee, both 32, and Mr Magee has travelled the world as a private chef.

Crunch ice cream sandwich bike launched at the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022. - Credit: Charlie Womack @wherecharliewanders

The pair moved to Norwich from London in 2020 and started online deli NRFLK Store.

They have now shifted their focus to ice cream sandwich business Crunch and since coming to the city they have also got married and had son Rory two months ago.

Mr Magee said: "I was doing a supper club at Connaught Kitchen in Norwich and the pudding was an ice cream sandwich which went down very well.

A caramelised butter blondie with chocolate ice cream from Crunch. - Credit: Crunch

"From there Crunch was born and we extended and improved the recipes.

"We have created a greener version of the ice cream truck."

They launched the Crunch bike at the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre over the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend offering ice cream sandwiches and ice lollies.

Flavours include a chocolate sea salt brookie with vanilla ice cream, a caramelised butter blondie with chocolate ice cream and a vegan coconut and coffee lolly.

One of the lollies from the Crunch bike. - Credit: Crunch

Mr Magee said: "People loved it at the fayre and were interested to try out the different flavours - there was such a nice community spirit."

Mr Magee is waiting for his licence from the city council, but by the start of August will be cycling around Norwich doing pop-ups at parks and other outdoor spaces.

A chocolate sea salt brookie with vanilla ice cream from Crunch. - Credit: Crunch

The pair eventually want multiple bikes and plan to expand the offering and go to more Norfolk locations.

They have already secured Melville & Mayell in St Benedicts Street as their first stockist, hopefully starting at the end of July, and are in talks with other shops too.

Mr Magee added: "We have made sure our ingredients are local and we really care about Norfolk producers.

"We offer an interesting take on ice cream and have great suppliers."

Crunch will release upcoming locations and stockists on social media.