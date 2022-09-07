Meet the 'powerhouse' couple who are the backbone of top Norwich restaurant

Benedicts Head Chef Ashley Williamson and his partner Luara Santos who is Benedicts Restaurant Manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City foodies have probably heard of Richard and Katja Bainbridge who are at the helm of Benedicts, but another couple has also been instrumental in its success.

The award-winning restaurant in St Benedicts Street opened in June 2015 - the same year Mr Bainbridge won BBC2's Great British Menu.

Ever since the fine dining spot's humble beginnings, Ashley Williamson, 27, has been his right-hand man, working his way up from sous chef to head chef.

Benedicts Head Chef Ashley Williamson - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Meanwhile, Luara Santos, 31, started there in January 2016 and has gone from a runner to the restaurant manager.

The pair are Benedict's dream team in more ways than one as they are also a couple.

Mr Williamson said: "I remember her coming in for a trial and my jaw hit the ground.

Luara Santos who is Benedicts Restaurant Manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It is nice to work with your partner, especially in this industry with long hours, and we feel like a powerhouse together."

Both met Mr Bainbridge while working as teenagers at Morston Hall, where he was the head chef under Galton Blackiston.

Mr Williamson started as a commis chef and Miss Santos a pot washer, but they worked there at different times.

Benedicts Head Chef Ashley Williamson and his partner Luara Santos who is Benedicts Restaurant Manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

When Mr Bainbridge said he was opening Benedicts, Mr Williamson jumped at the opportunity to join him.

Mr Williamson said: "At 14 I got a part-time job at The Carpenters Arms in Wighton where I lived and I really enjoyed the atmosphere.

"Then one day, one of the chefs was ill and I was handed the reins for the evening and it went from there."

Benedicts Head Chef Ashley Williamson - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He then went to the Wiveton Bell aged 16, before heading to Morston Hall at 17.

He added: "We worked from the ground up to get Benedicts where it is today with a newly-refurbished restaurant."

Miss Santos, who was born in Brazil and moved to Holt when she was 10, has also risen to the top at Benedicts.

Benedicts Head Chef Ashley Williamson and his partner Luara Santos who is Benedicts Restaurant Manager. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: "I love it here and I had a lot of life skills to learn, which front of house has given me.

"I was promoted to supervisor and then manager in 2020 as Richard and Katja believed in me - it has been an amazing challenge."