City cocktail bar to launch new dining area with Brazilian-inspired menu

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:02 AM February 23, 2022
CopaCubana is a Brazilian and Cuban themed independent bar.

CopaCubana is a Brazilian and Cuban themed independent bar. - Credit: CopaCubana

A city cocktail bar is inviting people to try a taste of South America at the launch event of its new dining area.

CopaCubana, which is a Brazilian and Cuban themed independent bar located in King Street, used Covid lockdowns as an opportunity to transform the business.

CopaCubana is inviting the people of Norwich to a launch event to celebrate the opening of its new dining area.

CopaCubana is inviting the people of Norwich to a launch event to celebrate the opening of its new dining area. - Credit: CopaCubana

The bar is now set to host its launch event on Saturday, February 26, and will offer giveaways for booked tables such as complimentary prosecco, tapas tasters, salsa experiences as well as a DJ playing Latino classics.

General manager, Ola Schubert, said: "The pandemic was an uncertain time for us but gave us time to stand back and reflect on customer experience and what we wanted to offer.

"With a fresh creative approach and revamp to our upstairs area, we have transformed it into the restaurant you will see on the 26th."

The launch event is set to take place on Saturday, February 26.

The launch event is set to take place on Saturday, February 26. - Credit: CopaCubana

The launch event will host one hour and 45 minute slots from 1pm to 9pm but spaces are filling up quickly.

To book a table, people can email the team at copacubananorwich.office@gmail.com.

