Crab Benedict and green eggs and ham on menu at new Norwich brunch club 

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:11 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 3:33 PM September 14, 2021
Brunch club has launched at Connaught Kitchen in Norwich, pictured is Tom Hurrell, Emese Raczki, Brad Trent and Rory. 

Brunch club has launched at Connaught Kitchen in Norwich and it is a collaboration with Trent's Table, pictured is Tom Hurrell, Emese Raczki, Brad Trent and Rory.

A Norwich café is brightening up weekends in the Golden Triangle with its new brunch club. 

Connaught Kitchen opened at 80 Connaught Road in April this year and is owned by couples Nina Gooda and Ed Stenner, and Lucy and Tom Hurrell. 

The four friends — who also run street food van Moco Kitchen — have welcomed Brad Trent on board as its resident chef. 

Green eggs and ham from brunch club at Connaught Kitchen. 

Green eggs and ham from brunch club at Connaught Kitchen.

Mr Trent, 30, who has worked in venues across the city including Woolf and Social and Artel, launched his own event and private dining business called Trent's Table in July 2019.

It now has a permanent home at Connaught Kitchen, where Mr Trent has done four supper clubs so far with brunch being launched on September 5. 

Items on the menu include green eggs and ham, a crab Benedict breakfast roll, and baba on rye. 

Mr Trent offers seasonal sharing plates in his supper club — mixing up the menu each time. 

Crab Benedict breakfast roll from Connaught Kitchen.

Crab Benedict breakfast roll from Connaught Kitchen.

He said: "I don't want to be known as a one trick pony and as a chef I get bored very easily so it is nice for me to diversify." 

The next brunch club is Sunday, September 26 and you can book and see all upcoming dates on the @trents_table Instagram account.

