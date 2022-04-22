Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Take part in Come Dine with Me as film crews are coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:07 PM April 22, 2022
Get your spatulas at the ready as hit cooking reality series Come Dine with Me is coming to Norwich.

The Channel Four show, produced by Multistory Media, is currently looking for people in the city to take part in its upcoming solo series.

In the programme, a group of five contestants compete to host the best dinner party.

At the end of each night, the guests rate the party on a scale of one to 10 and at the end of the week the person with the highest score gets £1,000, with the results read out by the final host. 

Come Dine with Me has been on TV screens since 2005 and the most iconic moment was contestant Peter Marsh's 'sad little life Jane' speech when he missed out on the top spot. 

Participants need to be over 18 to register interest at bit.ly/cdwm2022 or you can email cdwm@multistory.tv.

