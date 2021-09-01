News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:25 AM September 1, 2021    Updated: 7:16 AM September 1, 2021
St Giles House Hotel is looking forward to a fully booked up season now they have been able to reope

St Giles House Hotel in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

St Giles House Hotel in Norwich has announced it is reopening its restaurant on Sunday, September 5, after three years of being closed.

It has previously been open for breakfast only, and will now be reopen for lunch and evening meals.

They will be serving casual bistro food on their All Day menu, a three-course a la carte meal, a Sunday menu, and are adding themed afternoon teas for children and high tea to their afternoon tea menu.

Liza Dunnell, the general manager, said: "It really is a long time coming, we've been so full since lockdown ended."

St Giles House Hotel is looking forward to a fully booked up season now they have been able to reope

St Giles House Hotel general manager Liza Dunnell with bar assistant Zsuzsanna Kelemen - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Especially with staycations and guests in the hotel, people sort of expect an evening meal. It's what customers want."

This reopening comes after a few years of struggles for St Giles House, Ms Dunnell said: "The success has been so rewarding, I can't thank the staff enough." 

The restaurant will be open for breakfast from 7.30am to 12pm, and lunch and dinner from 12pm to 9pm.

Reservations are recommended though they accept walk-ins.

