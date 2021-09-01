'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
St Giles House Hotel in Norwich has announced it is reopening its restaurant on Sunday, September 5, after three years of being closed.
It has previously been open for breakfast only, and will now be reopen for lunch and evening meals.
They will be serving casual bistro food on their All Day menu, a three-course a la carte meal, a Sunday menu, and are adding themed afternoon teas for children and high tea to their afternoon tea menu.
Liza Dunnell, the general manager, said: "It really is a long time coming, we've been so full since lockdown ended."
"Especially with staycations and guests in the hotel, people sort of expect an evening meal. It's what customers want."
You may also want to watch:
This reopening comes after a few years of struggles for St Giles House, Ms Dunnell said: "The success has been so rewarding, I can't thank the staff enough."
The restaurant will be open for breakfast from 7.30am to 12pm, and lunch and dinner from 12pm to 9pm.
Most Read
- 1 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign
- 2 Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today
- 3 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
- 4 City drivers face delays as roundabout roadworks begin
- 5 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
- 6 Developer challenges councillors to 'put money where their mouth is'
- 7 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
- 8 New police centre name connects Ghana to Norfolk
- 9 City road closed for week-long resurfacing work
- 10 Traders and drivers prepare for weeks of rush-hour roadworks queues
Reservations are recommended though they accept walk-ins.