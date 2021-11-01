News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
This is how many crumpets contest-winner ate in 10 minutes

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:15 AM November 1, 2021
Kat Ajomale, owner of the Crumpetorium, hosted a charity crumpet eating competition for FareShare

A crumpet or two for breakfast or a snack might be enough for some people. 

But one Norwich woman who took on a ten minute challenge this weekend and ate more than one crumpet a minute to be crowned champion. 

Norwich business the Crumpetorium ran the contest in the Golden Triangle's Connaught Kitchen on Sunday morning.

Competitors paid £10 entry with all the funds going to charity. 

Contestants were competing for a hamper of prizes

A mixture of flavours were put on for the baked-goods battle, including original, chocolate orange and cheese. 

And Natasha Bartram was crowned winner having eaten 12 and a half crumpets in ten minutes. 

For her efforts she took home a hamper full of goodies from local businesses. 

Katrina Ajomale from Crumpetorium said: “The crumpets for the competition are leftovers from my batches each week. 

Contestants battled it out to eat the most crumpets in the time. 

“So, what would've gone to waste is now being put into a fun morning to raise some money instead.” 

Katrina added: "We raised £155 for the charity FoodShare."

The competition was to raise money for charity.

