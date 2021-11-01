This is how many crumpets contest-winner ate in 10 minutes

Things to do

Kat Ajomale, owner of the Crumpetorium, hosted a charity crumpet eating competition for FareShare - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A crumpet or two for breakfast or a snack might be enough for some people.

But one Norwich woman who took on a ten minute challenge this weekend and ate more than one crumpet a minute to be crowned champion.

Norwich business the Crumpetorium ran the contest in the Golden Triangle's Connaught Kitchen on Sunday morning.

Competitors paid £10 entry with all the funds going to charity.

Contestants were competing for a hamper of prizes - Credit: Zena

A mixture of flavours were put on for the baked-goods battle, including original, chocolate orange and cheese.

And Natasha Bartram was crowned winner having eaten 12 and a half crumpets in ten minutes.

For her efforts she took home a hamper full of goodies from local businesses.

Katrina Ajomale from Crumpetorium said: “The crumpets for the competition are leftovers from my batches each week.

Contestants battled it out to eat the most crumpets in the time. - Credit: Zena

“So, what would've gone to waste is now being put into a fun morning to raise some money instead.”

Katrina added: "We raised £155 for the charity FoodShare."

The competition was to raise money for charity. - Credit: Zena



