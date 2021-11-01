This is how many crumpets contest-winner ate in 10 minutes
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A crumpet or two for breakfast or a snack might be enough for some people.
But one Norwich woman who took on a ten minute challenge this weekend and ate more than one crumpet a minute to be crowned champion.
Norwich business the Crumpetorium ran the contest in the Golden Triangle's Connaught Kitchen on Sunday morning.
Competitors paid £10 entry with all the funds going to charity.
A mixture of flavours were put on for the baked-goods battle, including original, chocolate orange and cheese.
And Natasha Bartram was crowned winner having eaten 12 and a half crumpets in ten minutes.
For her efforts she took home a hamper full of goodies from local businesses.
Katrina Ajomale from Crumpetorium said: “The crumpets for the competition are leftovers from my batches each week.
“So, what would've gone to waste is now being put into a fun morning to raise some money instead.”
Katrina added: "We raised £155 for the charity FoodShare."