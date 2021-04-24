Norwich restaurant launches Japanese barbecue menu
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A Norwich restaurant has invested in specialist kit to expand its menu and launch a Japanese barbecue range.
Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi, on Ber Street, has bought a specialist ceramic Japanese barbecue and binchotan charcoal, Japanese white charcoal which is popular for its long cooking time, minimal smoke and consistent temperature.
It is now initially running its barbecue evenings on Thursdays and Sundays, with dishes including rib-eye steak, chicken yakitori and grilled squid.
Ali Zandi, the restaurant's owner, said they had expanded the menu to include Japanese barbecue to offer something different in Norwich, as well as to cater to customers who may not be as keen on sushi.
"It's healthy, it's tasty and when people sit down and smell it they will want to know what it is," he said. "I find working with fire very relaxing."
Japanese barbecue, which is also known as yakiniku, often refers to bite-sized pieces of meat or fish cooked over charcoal, then dipped into sauces and seasonings.
Ciscoe's is currently open for takeaways, but is fully reopening from Thursday, May 20.
Most Read
- 1 Prison staff should have performed CPR on paedophile teacher, report finds
- 2 Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud
- 3 Aldi approved - but who will build pedestrian crossing?
- 4 Photographs show the sorry state of Anglia Square's buildings
- 5 Death of Conservative candidate postpones elections in Norwich ward
- 6 RAC apologises to woman and autistic son for 'abandoning' them
- 7 Judge rules council broke law over Ben Burgess move decision
- 8 Fate of major high school expansion to be sealed amid traffic fears
- 9 Sold out start for Norwich's Junkyard Market ahead of expansion across UK
- 10 Police probe closed after man's fall from balcony in Norwich