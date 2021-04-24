Norwich restaurant launches Japanese barbecue menu

Published: 7:00 AM April 24, 2021

Ali Zandi, right, owner, and Ciscoe, head chef, with their Japanese barbecue food newly launched at Ciscoe's sushi restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norwich restaurant has invested in specialist kit to expand its menu and launch a Japanese barbecue range.

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi, on Ber Street, has bought a specialist ceramic Japanese barbecue and binchotan charcoal, Japanese white charcoal which is popular for its long cooking time, minimal smoke and consistent temperature.

The Japanese barbecue, newly launched at Ciscoe's sushi restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It is now initially running its barbecue evenings on Thursdays and Sundays, with dishes including rib-eye steak, chicken yakitori and grilled squid.

Ali Zandi, the restaurant's owner, said they had expanded the menu to include Japanese barbecue to offer something different in Norwich, as well as to cater to customers who may not be as keen on sushi.

Ali Zandi, owner, cooking on the Japanese barbecue, newly launched at Ciscoe's sushi restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It's healthy, it's tasty and when people sit down and smell it they will want to know what it is," he said. "I find working with fire very relaxing."

The Japanese barbecue, newly launched at Ciscoe's sushi restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Japanese barbecue, which is also known as yakiniku, often refers to bite-sized pieces of meat or fish cooked over charcoal, then dipped into sauces and seasonings.

Ciscoe's is currently open for takeaways, but is fully reopening from Thursday, May 20.

Chicken yakitori and salmon yakitori with grilled asparagus, aubergine, and courgette, cooked on the Japanese barbecue newly launched at Ciscoe's sushi restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



