Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:03 PM February 8, 2022
The wagyu burger from the restaurant at Cinema City Norwich.

The Cinema City Bar and Restaurant in Norwich is closed until further notice. - Credit: Contributed

A restaurant in Norwich has been forced to temporarily close due to staff shortages, which is thought to be due to the pandemic. 

The Cinema City Bar and Restaurant is shut until further notice as there is currently no staff to run it. 

While the cinema itself is open as normal, a new kitchen manager needs to be found before the dining side of the business can return.

An advert is currently out for the role, with an annual salary of £26,500, and that person will then help recruit the other vacancies. 

Cinema City, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cinema City is looking for a new kitchen manager. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A spokesman for Cinema City said: "We're looking forward to meeting the perfect person to join the Cinema City family and reopen the kitchen with a delicious new offer."

The restaurant, previously called The Dining Rooms, relaunched in July last year with new name the Cinema City Bar and Restaurant.

The hospitality industry across the country has been hit by staff shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

