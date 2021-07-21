News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich restaurant shut since start of pandemic announces reopening date

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:43 PM July 21, 2021   
The wagyu burger from the restaurant at Cinema City Norwich.

The restaurant at Cinema City in Norwich is finally reopening, after remaining closed since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Contributed

A Norwich restaurant that has been closed since the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 is finally set to reopen.

The restaurant inside Cinema City in St Andrews Street will welcome customers back from Tuesday, July 27.

It has also been renamed from The Dining Rooms to the Cinema City Bar and Restaurant.

Jenny Allison, marketing manager, said: “This made sense to us and will hopefully unify the two parts of the building in people’s minds.

"We will still be serving great quality food, but there will be less emphasis on fine dining and the atmosphere will be more relaxed.”

Inside the Cinema City restaurant in Norwich. 

Inside the Cinema City restaurant in Norwich. - Credit: Drew McDonnell

Dishes from the new bar menu will be available between 12pm and 8.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday, with options including Korean fried chicken, a buddha bowl burrito and wagyu burger.

The evening menu, on offer from 5pm until 8.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, will resume later in the summer. 

Sticky toffee pudding from the restaurant at Cinema City. 

Sticky toffee pudding from the restaurant at Cinema City. - Credit: Contributed

Jenny Allison added: "The long period of closure, the longest since The Dining Rooms opened back in 2007, has given us time to take stock and really think about all aspects of the business.

"The changes that have been put in place are really positive and will hopefully encourage more people to eat with us.”

