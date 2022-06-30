Norwich café bar reopens after seven-month closure due to staff shortages

The Cinema City Café Bar has reopened, pictured is Anthony trying some of the new dishes. - Credit: Cinema City

You can now enjoy more than just popcorn and sweets at Cinema City in Norwich again with a new kitchen team recruited.

The Cinema City Bar and Restaurant in St Andrews Street shut in November 2021 due to staff shortages.

When the temporary closure was announced, the team put it down to the pandemic and issues this has caused for the hospitality industry.

Grilled salmon Niçoise from the Cinema City Café Bar in Norwich. - Credit: Cinema City

After seven months, it finally reopened on Wednesday to the delight of cinema-goers.

It has been renamed to the Cinema City Café Bar and has been given a more casual feel.

Jenny Allison, marketing manager, said: “It has been a challenging time but we have finally recruited a new kitchen team and they have been working hard to design a brand menu.

"The Café Bar will have a more relaxed atmosphere with food ordered at the bar."

The opening times for the Cinema City Café Bar in Norwich. - Credit: Cinema City

The new menu will be available from 10.30am until 8pm Wednesday to Sunday and will also include a brunch menu.

Large plates include a grilled salmon Niçoise, Picture House burger with wagyu beef and short rib with sweet potato chips.

The bar itself will be open from 10am until 11pm daily.

Cinema City members will still receive discounts on all food and drink and any outstanding gift cards and vouchers will be honoured.

The Cinema City Café Bar has reopened in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The three-screen cinema, which is run by art house chain Picture House, remained open during the restaurant closure.

Before recruiting the new food and drink team, a job advert for a kitchen manager was released earlier this year.

The cinema and café bar are located inside the Grade I-listed 16th century Suckling House, which was the home of politician Robert Suckling.

The Cinema City Café Bar is back open. - Credit: Cinema City

It features vaulted ceilings, stone arches and antique panelled rooms and the oldest surviving parts of the building date back to the 14th century.

Among the new films being shown at Cinema City include Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Pixar's Lightyear and Good Luck to You Leo Grande, with the latter filmed in Norwich in 2021 and it stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack.