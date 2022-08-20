Newly-relaunched café bar opening seven days a week with daily brunch

A café bar in Norwich which relaunched earlier this summer after being closed for months has extended its opening to seven days a week.

The Cinema City Café Bar in St Andrews Street reopened with a rebrand on June 29 and it had been closed since November 2021 due to staff shortages.

After sorting the issue, which has been widespread across the hospitality industry, it will now be serving food everyday from 10.30am until 8pm, with brunch available from 10.30am until 2pm.

Some of the dishes on the bar menu at Cinema City in Norwich. - Credit: Cinema City

Brunch dishes include a full English, Eggs Royale and vegan pancakes and the main bar menu includes small plates, burgers, salads and loaded fries.

Many people visit the café before or after watching a film on one of the three screens at the art house cinema, run by Picture House.

Jenny Allison, marketing manager, said: "We are so pleased that we can now offer our fantastic menu seven days a week.

The brunch menu has been very popular so far and has a range of dishes for every appetite”.