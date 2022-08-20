Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Newly-relaunched café bar opening seven days a week with daily brunch

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:41 AM August 20, 2022
Enjoy a tasty brunch at the Cinema City Café Bar. 

Enjoy a tasty brunch at the Cinema City Café Bar. - Credit: Cinema City

A café bar in Norwich which relaunched earlier this summer after being closed for months has extended its opening to seven days a week.

The Cinema City Café Bar in St Andrews Street reopened with a rebrand on June 29 and it had been closed since November 2021 due to staff shortages.

After sorting the issue, which has been widespread across the hospitality industry, it will now be serving food everyday from 10.30am until 8pm, with brunch available from 10.30am until 2pm. 

Some of the dishes on the bar menu at Cinema City in Norwich. 

Some of the dishes on the bar menu at Cinema City in Norwich. - Credit: Cinema City

Brunch dishes include a full English, Eggs Royale and vegan pancakes and the main bar menu includes small plates, burgers, salads and loaded fries. 

Many people visit the café before or after watching a film on one of the three screens at the art house cinema, run by Picture House. 

Jenny Allison, marketing manager, said: "We are so pleased that we can now offer our fantastic menu seven days a week.

The brunch menu has been very popular so far and has a range of dishes for every appetite”.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A group named the 'Patriotic Alternative' protesting a drag queen storytime outside the forum in Nor

Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Wish you were here? Passengers en route to Mallorca (left) instead landed in Belfast (right) on Tuesday morning.

Exclusive

City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet has been flying over Norfolk as part of night time training exercises

Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mark Overton, owner of The Little Seafood Truck. Picture: Danielle Booden

'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon