Churros van opens outside Norwich shopping centre

Published: 10:38 AM July 9, 2021

A churros van has opened at Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

The taste of Spain has arrived in Norwich as a van selling freshly-made churros has opened at Chantry Place.

The van is located on Chantry Square, near Superdry, and serves warm churros, cold drinks and coffees.

Customers can choose from four options, which are sugar, cinnamon sugar, Belgian chocolate or salted caramel sauce.

The new Norwich churros van is located opposite Superdry. - Credit: Contributed

Liam Bugg, managing director of UK Street Food Company, said: “Chantry Place is such a great location and I have great memories of Norwich.

"As a child, I spent lots of time in Norwich and we are so excited to bring our delicious Churros to Chantry Place.

"We are now open and we are already proving very popular.”

Churros is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 6.30pm and 10am to 5.30pm on Sundays.