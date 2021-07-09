News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Churros van opens outside Norwich shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:38 AM July 9, 2021   
A churros van has opened at Chantry Place in Norwich. 

A churros van has opened at Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

The taste of Spain has arrived in Norwich as a van selling freshly-made churros has opened at Chantry Place.

The van is located on Chantry Square, near Superdry, and serves warm churros, cold drinks and coffees. 

Customers can choose from four options, which are sugar, cinnamon sugar, Belgian chocolate or salted caramel sauce.

The new Norwich churros van is located opposite Superdry. 

The new Norwich churros van is located opposite Superdry. - Credit: Contributed

Liam Bugg, managing director of UK Street Food Company, said: “Chantry Place is such a great location and I have great memories of Norwich.

"As a child, I spent lots of time in Norwich and we are so excited to bring our delicious Churros to Chantry Place.

"We are now open and we are already proving very popular.”

Churros is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 6.30pm and 10am to 5.30pm on Sundays.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hell's Kitchen chef flying from LA for Norwich pub takeover
  2. 2 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  3. 3 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  1. 4 New city centre hotel given the go-ahead
  2. 5 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  3. 6 Weapon used in brawl in Norwich minutes after England win
  4. 7 New Norwich nightclub ready for 'nightlife boom' from July 19
  5. 8 City set to raid Ipswich for talented midfielder
  6. 9 Petition to open full-time bus lane to commuters
  7. 10 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inset: Aidan Mahon has launched the Weir, a riverside bar in Norwich

Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Foodies restaurant opens in Magdalen Street, restaurant style food that customers can take away. The

New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Boundary Junction on Norwich's ring road will see 10 weeks of disruption starting later this month due to roadworks.

Norwich Live

Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Klodjan Xhaferrllari is set to take over the business under a new name and identity

Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus