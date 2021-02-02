American comfort food on the menu at new vegan takeaway

Published: 5:52 AM February 2, 2021

New vegan takeaway Chuck Chick has launched at Erpingham House in Norwich, pictured is head chef Meg Greenacre. - Credit: Erpingham House

A new Norwich takeaway offering American diner classics made vegan has proved a hit with 500 orders in its first 10 days.

Chuck Chick launched in January at Erpingham House restaurant in Tombland to give customers an additional offering and help the business survive while customers can't dine in.

Vegan burgers on offer from Chuck Chick. - Credit: Erpingham House

During the second lockdown in November, founder and serial entrepreneur Loui Blake, 31, who opened Erpingham House in 2018, had the kitchen extended so they could meet demand for takeaways.

He also launched takeaway Vegan Dough Co. there in 2019 and Chuck Chick is now the third business operating from the site, which offers a completely plant-based menu with burgers, hot dogs, shakes and loaded fries.

Erpingham House founder Loui Blake, who has now launched Chuck Chick vegan takeaway. - Credit: Contributed

The southern fried chick burgers, including one with a sugar-glazed doughnut instead of a bun, contain VFC vegan fried chicken made of seitan, which is wheat gluten, to recreate the taste.

Mr Blake, who opened the second Erpingham House in Brighton in early 2020, said: "In a weird way the last year has been good for us as it has forced us to adapt and diversify, which is great for the business long term.

"We opened Chuck Chick for a number of reasons, firstly because I'm building a football centre in Salhouse Road and there is always a massive queue for KFC, but I wanted to find a way to create a sustainable, healthier version.

"Equally our regulars wanted to see more burgers and comfort food.

The spicy doughnut - sugar glazed doughnut bun, sriracha mayo, 'nduja, pickled red onions, gherkins, chipotle cheese sauce and VFC. - Credit: Erpingham House

"Instead of going to a big corporation, people can buy from a local business and it is all vegan with a really interesting and creative menu."

The menu has been designed by Erpingham House executive chef Meg Greenacre, 21, who previously worked in fine dining restaurants, but after becoming vegan she didn't want to work with animal products anymore.

Vegan shakes from Chuck Chick - (L-R) salted caramel brownie, strawberries and cream and banana and bubblegum. - Credit: Erpingham House

Mr Blake said: "We have a young team in our kitchen and they are all under 25 and really talented.

"It is great to be able to give someone like Meg the platform as I started my first company when I was 20 and age isn't important - I want people to have the same opportunity I had."

Visit chuckchick.co.uk to order for delivery or collection.