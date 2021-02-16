Christophe’s Crêpes in Norwich has 'absolutely crazy' Pancake Day

Published: 5:03 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM February 16, 2021

The owner of Christophe’s Crêpes in Norwich has been overwhelmed by the support from customers after a flipping brilliant Pancake Day.

Christophe’s Crêpes is run by couple Chris and Lauren Smith from Old Catton and it launched eight years ago as a food van doing events and weddings.

Now the business is known across the city and as well as a popular van in Davey Place, last summer they opened a shop in Pottergate, in the former home of Tofurei, so they could serve pancakes on plates too.

Sophia, Lucy, Lily and Evan Hancock enjoying their crepes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

While the latest lockdown means they have to just focus on takeaways for the time being, it hasn't stopped them serving up sweet and savoury pancakes to the people of Norwich and, of course, they couldn't miss out on Shrove Tuesday.

It has once again been the busiest day of the year at Christophe’s Crêpes and the lemon and sugar and savoury Luigi, with pesto, spinach, plum tomatoes and cheese, have both been very popular.

Mr Smith, 39, said: "It has been absolutely crazy and each year Pancake Day never lets me down.

Christophe's Crepes are open for takeaways. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

"The queue was almost down to Grosvenor Fish Bar, with everyone keeping their distance and spacing out."

Mr Smith first discovered his love of pancakes as a child when his grandma Thelma would feed them to him and he decided to start the business after being inspired by travels around Europe where he had eaten crêpes.

It had always been Mr Smith's dream to open a shop and while he admitted a lot of people told him he was mad to open a shop during the pandemic, when the perfect space became available it was a case of now or never.

Speaking about the latest lockdown, Mr Smith added: "People have been visiting on their daily walks and we've been blown away by our customer base and I am also so lucky to have my staff who have stood by me."

Christophe’s Crêpes is open 11am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays and the van from 12pm to 4pm at weekends.

