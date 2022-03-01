Pancake Day rush for Norwich crêpe company

Laura Patterson and Jordan Buttle making crêpes at Christophe's Crêpes on Davey Place in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

City folk have flocked to a popular crêpe stall in celebration of Pancake Day.

Christophe's Crêpes has been preparing for their busiest day of the year for weeks.

The stall is serving its classic menu with options like banoffee, cinnapple, oh-mega and the rougie.

At their Pottergate store, Christophe's is serving savoury buckwheat pancakes and a Biscoff crêpe cake with condensed milk caramel and strawberry.

Chris Smith, 40, has run the crêpe company for almost 10 years with his wife Lauren.

"We look forward to Pancake Day every year. We've all been mega excited," said Chris, who lives in Old Catton.

"We've been getting everything ready for the last week. We really don't want to run out of anything.

"It's always our busiest day of the year. We've got so many members of staff in today to cover the shop and the trailer.

"Every year it's nerve-wracking though, I'm never sure the queues are going to happen again.

"Last year we only opened the shop and people were queuing for absolutely ages, I felt really bad.

"So this year we're hoping to spread people across the two sites."

At the Davey Place trailer people were seen queuing and waiting for their crepes across the path, with passers-by turning their heads wistfully towards the smell of cooking pancakes.

Mr Smith noted that the most popular topping never changes, saying: "On Pancake Day it's always lemon and sugar. You can't beat a classic.

"I have a crêpe almost every day and though I love the chocolate ones and the savoury ones I always come back to lemon and sugar.

"The crunchy sugar, the sharp lemon, the soft crêpe. It hits every note."

Christophe's Crêpes was started as a food trailer in 2011. The Pottergate store was then opened in 2020.

"This is our ninth pancake day in business, we're just so incredibly lucky," said Mr Smith.

"Every year we recognise more of the queue. People come as a tradition with work friends. We really missed that last year when people were at home."

The trailer on Davey Place is open from 11am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.

The store on Pottergate is open from 11am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.