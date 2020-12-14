Heated winter garden opens with hot chocolate and baked Camembert on menu
- Credit: The Maids Head Hotel
From Baileys hot chocolate to baked camembert, a winter garden with festive food and drink has launched in Norwich for Christmas.
It has opened in the courtyard of The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland and is open to the public, with undercover outdoor seating and heaters.
The festive tipples available are hot toddy, mulled wine and Baileys hot chocolate, which all need to be accompanied by a meal, with plenty of non-alcoholic options.
The food on offer includes baked camembert and a roast turkey or nut roast baguette with chips and guests can also book afternoon tea.
Georgina Postlethwaite, sales manager, said: "The courtyard is a really cosy space and Daisy at Smoke and Wildwood in Norfolk dressed it with foliage and twinkling lights.
"We have also positioned a snow machine in one of the upstairs bedrooms so guests get a flurry of snow when they walk through."
The garden is open daily from 10am to 8pm, excluding Christmas Day, and you can book at maidsheadhotel.co.uk or call 01603 272010.
It is also open all day on New Year's Eve, with tables in the evening available to book from 6pm to 8pm or 8pm to 10pm.
