Dozens order Grosvenor Fish Bar's Christmas dinner as it returns for 2021

Despite it being over a month to go until Christmas Day, people in Norwich have been queuing up to tuck into Grosvenor Fish Bar's festive feast.

The award-winning fish and chip shop, located in Lower Goat Lane, brought back its Christmas dinner on Thursday (November 18) and by mid-afternoon around 40 people had already ordered it.

It will be available until at least the first week of January and includes a turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce for £9.

The battered stuffing balls can also be bought separately, with three for £2.50, and you can also get alcohol including wine, spirits, beer, cider and mini bottles of prosecco.

Duane Dibartolomeo behind the counter at Grosvenor Fish Bar. - Credit: Archant

Duane Dibartolomeo, who owns Grosvenor Fish Bar with partner Christian Motta, said: "It is very popular and it seems like everyone needs something to celebrate and the lights went up in Norwich earlier than ever."

You can also order for delivery through the Grosvenor Fish Bar website and Uber Eats.